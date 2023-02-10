How to Pop Balloons Over Hogsmeade Station in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Although Quidditch isn’t available yet in Hogwarts Legacy, players can still cruise around on a broomstick once they complete Madam Kogawa’s class. As a result, she will assign you a mission to fulfill your academic studies, where you must travel around Hogsmeade Station and Quidditch Pitch. So, if you aren’t sure which steps to take with these tasks, here’s how to pop ballons over Hogsmeade Station in Hogwarts Legacy.

How Do You Pop Ballons Over Hogsmeade Station in Hogwarts Legacy?

To begin Madam Kogawa’s Assignment, you can go to Hogsmeade Station to locate five balloons.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Players must equip their broomsticks through the Tool Wheel and begin looking for the objects in the sky (there should be two directly above the station):

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

All you have to do is touch the balloon to pop it, and there will be three more that you’ll need to hit to finish part of the teacher’s assignment. Players can find more objects behind the first two balloons:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Lastly, the final item will be next to several trees facing Hogwarts, thus concluding the Hogsmeade Station area:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

How to Pop Balloons Over Quidditch Pitch in Hogwarts Legacy

Now that you’ve dipped your toes a little with the balloons at Hogsmeade Station, you can fly over to the next destination to complete Madam Kogawa’s task. The first one will be easy to spot because it will be directly in the center of the Quidditch arena. As for the rest of them, you can find two on the left side of the field:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Next, players must travel to the other side to pop the remaining balloons:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

After you hit all 10 balloons, you can go to Madam Kogawa to learn the Glacius spell, a Control technique that can freeze your enemies.

That does it for our guide on how to pop balloons over Hogsmeade Station in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on the best brooms.

