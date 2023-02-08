Where to Find Mandrake Location in Hogwarts Legacy

If you’ve taken a Herbology class then you’ll already be well aware of the screeching Mandrakes. The wee menaces pack quite the punch, and so if you’re after one for your stash of ingredients then it’s best to purchase them from somewhere that’s already safely removed them from the pot! Here’s where to find the Mandrake location in Hogwarts Legacy if you’re wanting to buy some.

Mandrake Location in Forbidden Forest

As alluded to above, the first time you’ll come across Mandrake is during Professor Garlick’s Herbology class, where you uproot one from a pot and transfer it to another. From then on, you can you actually return to the classroom and harvest any seeds you have planted. But you can also find Mandrake out in the wild.

To find a Mandrake out in the wild, you’ll want to venture into the mysterious Forbidden Forest, which is only a short distance from Hogsmeade and can be accessed early in the game. At the location shown above you will come across a small home where you’ll have to take out a few undead characters before you can check out a large tree.

There you’ll see a corpse and a note on its body explaining the final minutes of its life. Importantly, there are three Mandrakes beside the body.

Dogweed & Deathcap Location in Hogwarts Legacy

Of course, there’s actually a much easier way to get Mandrake, so long as you have the spare coin. The easiest Mandrake location in Hogwarts Legacy is from the Dogweed & Deathcap shop in Hogsmeade, which you can visit almost immediately after leaving Hogwarts for the first time. You can see the location above; just speak with Beatrice Green and view her wares. There you will see it on offer for 500 Gold. Hardly a bargain, honestly, but it is the simplest way to get Mandrake.

What Is Mandrake Used For?

As you might have guessed, a Mandrake is a useful combat tool. All that shrieking can be used to good effect against your enemies. Mandrake can actually incapacitate them, leaving them frozen and petrified in the battle for a short time. This gives you a good chance to land some attacks for free.

That’s everything you should need to know about how to get Mandrake in Hogwarts Legacy and where to find Dogweed & Deathcap. For more useful tips and guides on the game, including our five things to do first in the game, search Twinfinite or check out the related content listed below.

