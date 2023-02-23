How to Find All of the Collection Chests in Forbidden Forest in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Although access to the Forbidden Forest is prohibited in the Harry Potter universe, players can enter this daunting region in the latest game with various missions. While there, you can also unlock hidden treasures throughout the area to expand your furniture, cosmetic, and upgrade collection. In this guide, we’ll help you with this achievement by showing you how to find all the Forbidden Forest Collection Chests in Hogwarts Valley.

All Forbidden Forest Collection Chest Locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Players can find up to six chests while exploring the vast region of the Forbidden Forest, in which you can use the Floo Flame fast travel system to get to destinations quickly. You can utilize the mini-map to assist you with this treasure hunt since it will display a chest icon when you are close to a reward. It’s also recommended to cast Revelio to give you a layout of the land, where you can easily spot the object from a considerable distance.

So, without further ado, we’ll break down all the Forbidden Forest Collection Chest locations in Hogwarts Legacy.

Jackdaw’s Tomb Collection Chest Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

You’ll spot two Small Bandit Camps with Collection Chests to the right of Jackdaw’s Tomb Floo Flame location. After players defeat the enemies (if you haven’t already), you can spot one of them in a tent.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Jackdaw’s Tomb Collection Chest Location 2

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The following Small Bandit Camp isn’t too far from the first, so you can simply walk there or use a broom. Then, players can find a chest next to a caged Puffskein, where you can use Alohomora to help the creature.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

West Forbidden Forest Collection Chest Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

A Medium Bandit Camp near the West Forbidden Forest Floo Flame features a reward inside one of the enemy tents.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

North Ford Bog Entrance Collection Chest Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

At the North Ford Bog Entrance, players can unlock a chest at a Small Bandit Camp inside a canopy with multiple beast furs.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Upper Hogsfield Collection Chest Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Another Small Bandit Camp near the Upper Hogsfield fast travel has a reward inside a tent.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Horklump Hollow Collection Chest Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Players can search for the last Collection Chest above the Upper Hogsfield Small Bandit Camp inside Horklump Hollow. When you enter the cavern, you must walk forward and use Basic Cast on the wood blockage.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Next, you can jump down and turn around to locate a tunnel:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

You’ll see the chest on top of a table inside the hidden room, as well as other treasures.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

In return, players will now have all six chests of this region, showcasing a variety of randomized rewards. You can equip, sell, or upgrade these items via the Room of Requirement’s Enchanted Loom.

That does it for our guide on how to find all the Collection Chests in the Forbidden Forest. If you would want to earn more treasures, you can check out our Irondale Collection Chest location guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Hogwarts Legacy content.

