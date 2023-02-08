Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Drops in May, Will Feature Drone-Riding Mayhem
Fly, you fool!
As expected, the latest Nintendo Direct closed out the show with a fresh look at the upcoming sprawling adventure, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
The thrilling trailer opened with elements that will be familiar to veterans of Breath of the Wild, including paragliding, enormous Hinoxes and the sinister Blood Moon. Afterwards, some of Link’s new toys got their chance to shine, such as strange arrows that changed direction midflight and elaborate vehicles.
Though this isn’t the first time he has gotten his hands on automobiles — the Champion’s Ballad DLC allowed him to rock around Hyrule on a danged motorbike — things are really being kicked up a notch, with a garish vehicle that evokes memories of Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts and even an actual drone. Yes, Link from The Legend of Zelda is taking to the skies on top of a drone. Not sure if you had that one on your bingo card for 2023.
Incidentally, we now have a release date, too, with the game set to drop on May 12th, 2023. Preorders are available from today.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom even has a Collector’s Edition for the discerning Hylian enthusiast, containing an art book, steel book and the other usual trimmings. A new Link amiibo will also launch on the same day, and existing amiibo from the series will provide materials and weapons. They even allow you to swag out your paraglider, as shown below:
If our hype levels weren’t already through the roof, they have now been escorted straight to the clouds via a drone. May cannot come quickly enough!!
