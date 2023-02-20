Vampires Are Really Sucking the Fun Out of the Town in Redfall’s Latest Trailer

Image Source: Arkane Studios

Fans of open-world first-person shooters and fighting supernatural creatures like vampires are in for a treat, as Arkane Studios’ latest game, Redfall, just received a brand new trailer showing what a blood-sucking good time the world will be.

The video, titled The World of Redfall, shows off how the town of Redfall has transformed from a boring, pleasant place into everybody’s worst nightmare as vampires have invaded and isolated the place from the outside world, making it an all-you-can-eat human buffet for them.

According to the characters, the island town of Redfall in Massachusetts has become a vampire’s hunting ground after a failed scientific experiment, and now they’re in command. They somehow even have blocked the sun so they can hunt 24/7.

The only way to save everyone in the town is by fighting back before this town becomes ground zero for the vampires’ worldwide domination.

The game will feature both single-player and cooperative multiplayer modes, and players will be able to choose between 4 survivors with unique abilities and backgrounds. There is the cryptozoologist and inventor Devinder Crousley, the telekinetic student Layla Ellison, combat engineer Remi de la Rosa, and supernatural former US military special forces sniper veteran Jacob Boyer to fight the vampires and the humans who are helping them.

Redfall is being developed by Arkane Studios. If that name sounds at all familiar, it’s because they are the creator of the Dishonored franchise, Deathloop, and the Prey reboot, three of the most celebrated action titles of the last decade. You’ll be able to play Redfall on Microsoft Windows and Xbox Series X}S on May 2, 2023.

