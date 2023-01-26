How to Pre-Order Redfall: All Preorder Bonuses, Explained

Image Source: Screenshot via Bethesda Softworks YouTube Channel

Hunting vampires can certainly be brutal, especially in the dangerous open world of Redfall. That said, players can prepare for the upcoming fight by loading up their inventory with powerful weapons. So, if you want to get ready for the game’s release, here’s how to pre-order Redfall and explain its valuable bonuses.

How to Pre-Order Redfall

Redfall is available for pre-order on the Xbox Series X|S and various PC stores. Those who are Xbox players can go to the console’s official website and select the ‘Pre-Order Now’ option. For PC, you can get it at the Microsoft store, Steam, or Epic Games.

Game Pass users can still play the game on Day One and claim the Vampire Hunter Pack add-on. You also have the option to pre-order the Bite Back Upgrade for $29.99 to get your hands on the Hero Pass, featuring two upcoming characters.

All Redfall Pre-Order Bonuses, Explained

There are two editions of Redfall that you can acquire: Standard and Bite Back. When you pre-order these versions or play the game through Game Pass, you will get the following bonuses from the Vampire Hunter Pack:

Level 2 Unrivaled Grim Tide Shotgun

Polar Vortex Multi-Weapon Skin

Blood Ravager Stake Weapon Attachment

The Bite Back version has several other rewards included (whether you pre-order or not):

Redfall Hero Pass

Laser Beam Multi-Weapon Skin

Tactical Knife Stake Weapon Attachment

Northern Expedition Devinder Outfit

Eyes in the Dark Jacob Outfit

War Clothes Layla Outfit

Engineer Volunteer Remi Outfit

If you get the Standard edition and want to claim these character cosmetics, you can still buy the Bite Back Upgrade separately.

That does it for our guide on how to pre-order Redfall. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below.

