Is Redfall, Massachusetts a Real Place? Answered

Video games are home to a lot of interesting settings, as they allow us to explore everything from historically accurate locales to fantastical, made-up worlds. Arkane Studio’s newest game, Redfall, seems like it could fall into either one of those categories when it comes to those settings, especially since it’s all about vampires. Here is everything you need to know about if Redfall, Massachusetts is a real place or not.

Is Redfall a Real Place in Massachusetts?

Unfortunately, for any of you history buffs that want to go and explore Redfall’s unique setting for yourself to compare, Redfall, Massachusetts is 100 percent made up. While it obviously takes place in a real state, the island community that the game takes place on is fictional.

In Redfall, this quaint little town ends up overrun by a legion of vampires following a science experiment gone drastically wrong. Unfortunately for those on the island, and luckily for those off it, inhabitants are now trapped and isolated, with the only way to survive being to fend for themselves.

Players can choose from four unique survivors: cryptozoologist and inventor Devinder Crousley, telekinetic student Layla Ellison, combat engineer Remi de la Rosa, and supernatural sharpshooter Jacob Boyer. While controlling these characters, you can your friends can explore the island and take down bad guys, completing objectives and cleaning up the streets all the while.

So that is everything you need to know if Redfall, Massachusetts is a real place or not. For more on the game, be sure to check out all of our related content right down below, including its release date.

Related Posts