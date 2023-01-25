All Vampires in Redfall, Listed

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

The Xbox Developer’s Direct has come and gone, and we have a brand new trailer for the upcoming FPS Vampire-hunting game, Redfall. In this deep dive, we get a closer look at how the game works and, more specifically, what Vampires you’ll be hunting. Beware, as they’re much more complex than your standard Dracula. So today let’s go over all of the Vampires in Redfall.

Vampires

Image Source: Xbox & Arkane Studios

While we did say the Vampires in Redfall are more complex than, say, Dracula, we didn’t mean “all” of them. These guys don’t have an official name; they’re simply called Vampires. These are the lowest form of the undead, fresh off the transformation.

You’ll encounter a bunch of them throughout the game, where they will rush you with high speed and claw at you. A couple of good shots to the head should take them out with little to no effort. That said, don’t take them too lightly, as they still have enough power and speed to bite your neck off.

The Shroud

Image Source: Xbox & Arkane Studios

Shrouds are a unique Vampire-type that can engulf an entire area into darkness which helps disorient their prey. Like other unique Vampires, they can hurl energy projectiles at you that do major damage, but they can also shift through the floor to avoid incoming damage. When the opportunity arises, you can shoot its glowing red core, as shown in the image above, to deal massive damage and defeat it.

The Angler

Image Source: Xbox & Arkane Studios

Anglers are another type of unique Vampire that like to wait until the right moment to strike. On unsuspecting players, they will launch an long energy harpoon at you and drag you towards them, dishing out a significant hurting. It’s been stated that defeating an Angler will be a team effort, so watch out for its harpoon attack, and take it down before one of you gets caught.

The Rook

Image Source: Xbox & Arkane Studios

After defeating enough Vampires, the Vampire Gods will become angry with you and send in a super-powered up Vampire called The Rook. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to see the extent of their abilities, but based off the gameplay we saw, they’re extremely fast and use red lightning attacks. It’s safe to assume these guys will not be easy to take down.

Underboss

Image Source: Xbox & Arkane Studios

Underbosses are the Vampire Elites you’ll face throughout the game. The Angler is one of these Elites, where they will be unique Vampires with numerous abilities, like the one shown in the image above with the rotating shields. It’s currently not known how many Underbosses there are, but it’s safe to assume there will be a lot of them. That said, defeating them will take you one step closer to encountering the Vampire Gods.

The Vampire Gods

Image Source: Xbox & Arkane Studios

To fight a Vampire God, you’ll need to defeat a certain amount of Underbosses/Vampire Elites to collect their skulls. You use their skulls to open a portal that will take you to the Vampire God. The Vampire God shown in the image above seems to require three skulls to open the portal to it.

From the gameplay shown, it uses its stretchy body to claw at you, and then hurl large objects like boulders. We highly doubt that’s the full extent of its abilities, and it will almost definitely have a few other tricks up its eldritch sleeve. It is not known how many Vampire Gods there are, but we’re positive there will be enough to keep you entertained.

That’s everything you need to know about all of the Vampires in Redfall that we’ve seen so far. Be sure to check out our latest Redfall guides to protect yourself from certain bloodsucking doom.

