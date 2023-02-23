The Sims 4 Growing Together Gameplay Trailer Reveals a Meaningful Change to the Family Dynamic

Image Source: Screenshot via The Sims YouTube Channel

The Sims franchise has been known for its profound relationships and whimsical scenarios. And now, the Growing Together pack will bring more depth to these beloved aspects by adding family dynamics and social capabilities that can substantially change the ways of the household.

In the latest gameplay trailer, we are introduced to the Michaelson family, where we get a sneak peek of the new dynamic that allows players to customize the relationships between family members.

You can select options like Distant, Jokesters, Close, Difficult, and others while establishing your Sims. For instance, those with a Close bond will be pleasant and loving towards each other, while the Difficult status showcases more fighting within the household.

Another system that will impact Sim families is the latest social compatibility, a factor determined by their likes and dislikes. Based on the trailer, we can see how this impacts the relationship between a father and son-in-law due to their dissimilarities, causing them to lash out at each other. But, of course, it’s not all negative, especially when it comes to quality time, and families will just have to make compromises, regardless of their differences.

On top of that, players can look forward to new milestones for various ages, with achievements like getting married, having a child, and being a happy family. Simmers can also unlock fulfillments for babies, thanks to the upcoming Infants update, including the triumphants of standing, crawling, and even getting a dirty diaper.

Due to this improvement in the family dynamic, players can expect to see more meaningful and personal experiences in The Sims 4, and you can join in on the fun in the latest San Sequoia world when it officially releases on March 16, 2023.

