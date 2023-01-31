When Does The Sims 4 Infants Update Come Out?
Free the babies!
After some vague hints from the previous Behind The Sims Summit, the next update has finally received a release date, adding a new life stage. With this pack, players will now have more interactions as parents, as well as more cosmetic customization options. So, if you want to know when The Sims 4 Infants update is coming out, here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming debut.
What Is the Release Date for The Sims 4 Infants Update?
The Sims 4 Infants update will release on March 14, 2022, featuring brand new gameplay that takes babies out of the crib. In Create A Sim, you can design clothes, teeth, and birthmarks on your character. Furthermore, infants can converse with everyone in the family, including dogs and cats.
Since more movement is being added to The Sims 4, the update allows you to pick up, hold, or place babies down on the ground to crawl over the house. For those unfamiliar with the schematics, the current version of the game does not have any of these features and only has limited options. Fortunately, the Infants pack will bring more life to this early stage with a variety of interactions, like breastfeeding, baths, and birthday parties.
On top of that, there will be new traits that will undoubtedly help the growth of your Sim, similar to the mannerisms of children and teenagers.
That does it for our guide on when The Sims 4 Infants update will release. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including an explanation of the Overwolf Mod program.
