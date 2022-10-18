The Sims 5 (Project Rene) Is Coming Alongside New Expansion Packs & Mod Features

Here are all the announcements from the Behind the Sims Summit event.

The Behind the Sims Summit has finally revealed the latest details about The Sims 5, codenamed “Project Rene,” which will introduce the next generation of the game. Maxis Studios has also announced the launch of two Expansion Packs and Overwolf, a safe mod program for all Simmers.

According to the live stream, Project Rene will revamp the franchise by allowing users to customize patterns, colors, and shapes of furniture, as shown here:

Source: Maxis Studios

In addition, players can decide whether they want to play the game solo or collaborate with others who have supported devices. However, keep in mind that this Sims 5 project is still in its early stages and will change over time.

Besides Project Rene, the Behind the Sims Summit celebrates the release of the free base game update announced earlier this year. Furthermore, the live stream provided vague details about two Expansion Packs, which may include new content for Sim babies.

You can check out the Behind the Sim Summit live stream on YouTube here:

The latest program, Overwolf, will be the next destination for all your mods and custom items in collaboration with CurseForge, a mod manager for the platform. With this feature, fans can download additional cosmetics, furniture, and many more from notable creators.

Lastly, The Sims Freeplay has improved appearances for all life stages, including the option to customize your character with all hairstyles, regardless of gender. In addition, players will get to build their own yacht in early 2023 and participate in the “Christmas Is In The Heir” seasonal quest in December.

Source: Maxis Studios

For The Sims Mobile, fans can expect a Balconies update during the holiday season, where users can expand their homes and decorate a new area of the game.

Now that the Behind the Sims Summit has revealed the early stages of The Sims 5, we can expect to see more information about the franchise in the future, especially with The Sims 4 free-to-play release.