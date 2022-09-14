The Sims 4 Base Game Will Be Free-to-Play on All Consoles Starting in October

Source: EA

In celebration of the ongoing support from the community, The Sims 4 base game will now be free for all consoles, beginning on Oct. 18.

With this latest reveal, The Sims 4 developers will continue updating the game with additional content, including expansion packs, kits, and Sims Delivery Express drops. Moreover, newcomers to the game can download this latest version on various platforms, such as PC (EA app, Origin, and Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

EA has also announced a special-edition stream, Behind The Sims Summit, which will debut on Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. PDT. Furthermore, the event will be available to watch on The Sims YouTube and Twitch channels, and you can check out the announcement here:

If you have an EA Play or EA Play Pro membership, you can obtain more Sims content from The Play List on the same day the free base game releases. For example, EA Play members will get The Sims 4 Get To Work Expansion Pack, while Pro users can acquire The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff Pack and Get To Work.

Those who have already purchased The Sims 4 will receive the Desert Luxe Kit as a reward for their dedication to the game. To claim this pack, you can download it when you log into The Sims 4, where you will get Southwestern desert themed-items for indoor and outdoor furniture.

Now that The Sims 4 base game will be free-to-play for all gamers, we can expect to see more exciting content with later updates and celebrate this reveal once the Behind The Sims Summit event launches.

