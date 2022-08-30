The Sims 4 Gets New First Fits and Desert Luxe Kits This September

Two new kits are coming to The Sims 4 library. The First Fits kit brings new clothing options to young Sims, and the Desert Luxe kits help you outfit your desert oasis.

The First Fits Kit, dropping on Sept. 1, 2022, brings a whole new wardrobe to your young Sims. It features new dresses, sets, shoes, and accessories to help you dress your toddlers, kids, and teens in style. Whether you need the perfect outfit for the first day of school or just a trendy new pair of tennis to play in the yard, the First Fits Kit makes young Sims stand out from the crowd.

The next kit in the lineup is the Desert Luxe kit, slated for release on Sept. 14, 2022. This kit hones in on build mode items, giving Simmers more options to decorate their desert dwellings and community lots. Over eight years after the Oasis Springs neighborhood debuted in the base game, Simmers finally get all the neutral colors, natural materials, and rustic style they’ve been waiting for.

Be sure to check back for more information on both of these kits when they release accordingly next month. And while you’re waiting, check out our other Sims 4 coverage, including Complete Guide to Gender, Expression, and Sexuality in The Sims 4.

