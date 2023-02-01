Image Source: Screenshot via Maxis Studios

The Sims 4’s most recent update showcases a new lineup of content, including CAS cosmetics, furniture, and bug fixes. In particular, characters can now wear Medical Wearables, like hearing aids and glucose monitors, from the latest category in the game. So, if you want to know what to expect, here are all the Medical Wearables in The Sims 4.

What Are Medical Wearables in The Sims 4? Answered

The Medical Wearables category can be found in the Body and Face Accessories section within The Sims 4 CAS. Every item has a variety of colors to choose from, including pink, green, and black. It should be noted that toddlers can only wear hearing aids and cannot access other items in this section.

Hearing Aids

Image Source: Screenshot via Maxis Studios

Image Source: Screenshot via Maxis Studios

Image Source: Screenshot via Maxis Studios

Glucose Monitors

Image Source: Screenshot via Maxis Studios

Image Source: Screenshot via Maxis Studios

Image Source: Screenshot via Maxis Studios

Image Source: Screenshot via Maxis Studios

Image Source: Screenshot via Maxis Studios

Image Source: Screenshot via Maxis Studios

Besides the Medical Wearables, Simmers can check out the new Top Surgery Scar under the Body category, which is specifically for teens and older males who are either masculine or feminine. Additionally, the update features Binders and Shapewear in the Tops or Bottoms sections for teenagers and elders.

Sims players can also expect more content with the Infants update and a family generations expansion pack, so stay tuned for other unique items and characters shortly.

That does it for our guide on all Medical Wearables in The Sims 4. Before you go, be sure to explore the relevant links below for additional information, including the latest news from the Behind The Sims Summit.

