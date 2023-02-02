Image Source: Maxis Studios

The Sims household just got a lot bigger with the upcoming expansion pack, featuring adorable infants and items for everyone in the family to use. Like most updates, it includes extra content for various platforms that players can claim early on. So, if you want to know what to expect, here are all the pre-order bonuses for The Sims 4 Growing Together pack.

What Are the Pre-Order Bonuses for The Sims 4 Growing Together?

Simmers can pre-order The Sims 4 Growing Together pack by April 27, 2023, to get the following rewards:

Prime of Childhood Swing Set

Lil’ Whalebert Toddler Slide

PowerWalk Companion

The new playground set will be perfect for the family, especially since the latest content will showcase more outdoor activities. Of course, we can’t forget about the toddler slide, which pairs well with the Infants update.

Last but not least is the PowerWalk Companion, taking babies out of the crib as parents carry them around the San Sequoia world.

Is The Sims 4 Growing Together Pre-Order Worth It?

The Sims 4 pre-order bonuses are typically luxurious items that expand your furniture collection; therefore, those who love personalizing their house should pick up this pack. However, the stand-out piece of Growing Together is the PowerWalk Companion since it lets you travel the Sims universe with your baby, a feat that has never been done before.

With this in mind, The Sims 4 Growing Together expansion pack is worth it because it allows you to go on journeys with the whole family instead of leaving the infant at home with a nanny.

That does it for our guide on all pre-order bonuses for The Sims 4 Growing Together pack. For more content, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including our guide on the new medical wearables.

