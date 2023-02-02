The Sims 4 New Growing Together Expansion Pack Gets Release Date, Official Trailer & More

Image Source: Maxis Studios

After various teases in the Behind The Sims Summit and the game’s official Twitter account, The Sims 4 Growing Together expansion pack has finally received a release date and trailer filled with family memories.

The franchise has always been about creating legacies and the adventures you take along the way. And now, Growing Together will further this aspect with exciting new content, such as the San Sequoia world, diverse family social interactions, and fashionable items.

When Does The Sims 4 Growing Together Expansion Pack Come Out?

The Sims 4 Growing Together releases on March 16, 2023. Those who want to earn bonus rewards can pre-order the expansion pack by April 27 to claim the following items:

Prime of Childhood Swing Set

Lil’ Whalebery Toddler Slide

PowerWalk Companion

Sims can also look forward to the Infants update, which will come out before the Growing Together pack. Currently, interactions with babies have been limited to the crib, but now these two launches will bring more life to these characters, including the latest achievable milestones and a social compatibility feature. For instance, families can establish a jokester or competitive dynamic to further the realistic perspective of The Sims 4.

Another example is the Growing Together’s relationship preferences, where Sims can love or hate someone based on their personality. Lastly, the San Sequoia universe showcases a vast family-based location with Archorpoint Wharf, Urban Park, and a library to read books to the children.

So, if you want to have some fun with your Sims household around the new world, be sure to pick up the pack when it releases, along with its pre-order bonuses.

