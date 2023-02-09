New Limited Edition PlayStation DualSense Controller Embraces the Magic of Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Although its official release date isn’t until this Friday, the long-awaited Hogwarts Legacy is off to a roaring start so far, as deluxe edition players have experienced the magic for almost 72 hours. The numbers speak for themselves, as Hogwarts Legacy broke the record for concurrent viewers on Twitch, peaking at 1.2 million witches and wizards.

Looking to build off the immense success and hype train, PlayStation has announced a new limited edition DualSense controller will be available for purchase, to the excitement of many Potterheads. The announcement comes from PlayStation UK, with the controller up for grabs starting tomorrow morning while supplies last.

🪄 Revelio Controller 🪄



Avalanche Software reveal the limited edition #HogwartsLegacy DualSense controller.



In the UK it will be available to buy via https://t.co/T8YqRO2zB8 on Friday, February 10 – aka tomorrow – from 10AM GMT. (While supplies last) https://t.co/mSjxizYlqs pic.twitter.com/Xme8KsgfPZ — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) February 9, 2023

Fear not fans based in the US, the controller will be made available in the US, but it doesn’t release until Feb. 28. However, for fans outside of the UK and the US, the controller will not be made available, and Sony nor Avalanche Software have announced how many controllers are up for grabs.

This isn’t the first limited edition DualSense controller Sony has put out into the wild, as God of War Ragnarok received a stylized controller to coincide with its launch. The latest controller looks to capture the magic of the Wizarding World, with the Touchpad receiving a moderately sized Hogwarts print on it alongside its sleek black and gold color scheme.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC now via early access, while the official launch is Feb. 10, 2022.

Related Posts