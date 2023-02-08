Hogwarts Legacy Casts Spell on Twitch, Breaking Viewership Record

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Despite its notable controversy — or perhaps because of it — Hogwarts Legacy is already reaching new heights shortly after its Deluxe edition allowed early access on Tuesday. According to Twitter user Okami Games (and since verified by multiple other sources), the open-world RPG has broken the record for concurrent viewers for a single-player title on Twitch, hitting a peak of 1.2 million.

Hogwarts Legacy has broken the all time record for a single player game with over 1.2 million concurrent viewers on Twitch. pic.twitter.com/y4BAQ1n2Ms — Okami Games (@Okami13_) February 7, 2023

This feat edges out the previous high set by Cyberpunk 2077 (1.14 million) on December 9, 2020. The platform remains most popular for multiplayer or non-gaming content, with the top spots populated by special events (3.33 million) and League of Legends (3.11 million).

Avalanche Software’s Harry Potter-themed adventure has been one of the more heavily debated titles in recent memory, inexorably linked to the reputation of its series creator, JK Rowling. Though many have elected to boycott the game, its status as a hot button issue has elevated it to unforeseen levels of notoriety.

Broadcasting the game has proven a double-edged sword for many, with some concerted campaigns intended to target streamers on Twitch with harassment. Regardless of the stance one holds on Hogwarts Legacy, it is undeniable that it has ridden a wave of publicity, both good and bad, en route to what appears to be a groundbreaking launch window.

For those who are still undecided on whether or not they would like to invest in the game, Juniper Finch’s recent article discussing their opinion on the matter comes as highly recommended.

Related Posts