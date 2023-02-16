Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Will Be Ending Sooner Than Previously Announced
Slightly less time left to complete the battle pass.
At the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, it was shown in-game that the entire event would last until March 10 before ticking over a day or so later. However, something has changed, and that’s no longer the case, as things will now end on Thursday, March 8, 2022.
While two days isn’t the biggest change, it presumably removes the usual weekend release date for a new season, meaning that it’s reasonable to expect that season two will start the following day on a Friday when it would’ve begun on a Sunday.
Though the start date hasn’t been officially confirmed, it might still happen that weekend, and this new gap gives the developers more time to work out any bugs before release. The start date won’t be announced until closer to March 8, so it’s still up in the air how long there might be between the end of season one and the beginning of season two.
How Long Does Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 1 Go Until?
On the bright side, for those still working through the battle pass, it seems there will be a helping hand with that. The same tweet from @FortniteStatus that announced the ending date change also revealed that players will be getting extra Supercharged XP time starting March 2, 2022, to give players a chance to clean up those few remaining pages of cosmetics.
Supercharged XP is usually only given to players who haven’t signed into the game for a day or more to give them a slight catch-up bonus. This will likely help a number of players complete the battle pass that might have otherwise.
As always, we will keep you updated on any changes to this situation and immediately share any further information about the start of season two.
