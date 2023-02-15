When Does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 End? Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Start Date Explained

Image source: Epic Games

Fortnite, the popular battle royale title by Epic Games, continues to evolve with the release of Chapter 4 Season 1. The new season kicks off with a brand new battle pass and a slew of new features to keep the players engaged. Even though Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has just begun, many players are wondering when the current season will end, and the next will begin. With that said, here’s all you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 end and Season 2 start date.

It has now been officially confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is scheduled to end on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. As a result, players have approximately less than a month to level up in the current season’s battle pass and wrap up all the cosmetic rewards.

📅Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 1 now ends on March 8, a few days earlier than announced.



Log in anytime starting March 2 for a boost of Supercharged XP each day and finish the season and Battle Pass strong! pic.twitter.com/EA9OGJcch8 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 15, 2023

However, it’s worth noting that this timeline can vary and is confirmed by Epic Games once the Fortnite season draws to a close. Therefore, we’ll be updating this article with the latest information once the next season is about to begin.

When Does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Start

Although it’s too early to predict, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 will likely drop around March 10, 2023.

Usually, new Fortnite seasons kick off a day after the previous season’s end. As we’ve already mentioned, the current season is scheduled to end on Dec. 3, so players can expect Season 2 to begin around this timeline.

As always, the developers will take the servers offline for around four to five hours. So players won’t be able to access the game during that timeframe. The update should be pushed half an hour before Chapter 4 Season 2 goes live. This means that players can preload the content to check out the much-awaited season right away.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 end date. Before you leave, make sure to check out other Fortnite-related content like start and end dates for all Fortnite seasons and Fortnite ‘Waiting in Queue’ error meaning.

