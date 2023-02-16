Connect with us

Start and End Dates for All Fortnite Seasons

Image Source: Epic Games
The history of every Fortnite season.
Fortnite has entirely changed the game for not just battle royale games but just about all of gaming. Even many seasons later, fans still flock to the game in droves. This guide can be used as a Fortnite timeline, as we’re here to lay out all of the start and end dates for each Fortnite season.

All Fortnite Season Start and End Dates

The most recent season, Chapter 4 Season 1, is the 21st season of Fortnite.

Chapter 1

Season 1

  • Start: October 24, 2017
  • End: December 14, 2017

Season 2

  • Start: December 14, 2017
  • End: February 22, 2018

Season 3

  • Start: February 22, 2018
  • End: May 1, 2018

Season 4

  • Start: May 1, 2018
  • End: July 11, 2018

Season 5

  • Start: July 11, 2018
  • End: September 27, 2018

Season 6

  • Start: September 27, 2018
  • End: December 5, 2018

Season 7

  • Start: December 5, 2018
  • End: February 28, 2019

Season 8

  • Start: February 28, 2019
  • End: May 9, 2019

Season 9

  • Start: May 9, 2019
  • End: August 1, 2019

Season X

  • Start: August 1, 2019
  • End: October 13, 2019

Chapter 2

Chapter 2 Season 1

  • Start: October 15, 2019
  • End: February 20, 2020

Chapter 2 Season 2

  • Start: February 20, 2020
  • End: June 17, 2020

Chapter 2 Season 3

  • Start: June 17, 2020
  • End: August 26, 2020

Chapter 2 Season 4

  • Start: August 27, 2020
  • End: December 1, 2020

Chapter 2 Season 5

  • Start: December 2, 2020
  • End: March 16, 2021

Chapter 2 Season 6

  • Start: March 16, 2021
  • End: June 8, 2021

Chapter 2 Season 7

  • Start: June 8, 2021
  • End: September 12, 2021

Chapter 2 Season 8

  • Start: September 13, 2021
  • End: December 4, 2021

Chapter 3

Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped

  • Start: December 5, 2021
  • End: March 19, 2022

Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance

  • Start: March 20, 2022
  • End: June 4, 2022

Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin

  • Start: June 5, 2022
  • End: September 17, 2022

Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise

  • Start: September 18, 2022
  • End: December 3, 2022

Chapter 4

Chapter 4 Season 1

  • Start: December 4, 2022
  • End: March 8, 2023

Chapter 4 Season 2

  • Start: TBA
  • End: TBA

There you have it, an up-to-date list of the start and end times of every Fortnite season.

Because Chapter 2 only featured 8 seasons, and then Chapter 3 was only 4, there’s no telling how long Chapter 4 might end up being. As always, do check below for any related links pertaining to Fortnite as well.

