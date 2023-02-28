Do Choices Matter in Hogwarts Legacy?

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The mystical world of Hogwarts Legacy showcases a new side to the Harry Potter franchise, with its vast map, quirky characters, and adventurous storyline. Concurrently, you must make a few harsh decisions along the way that may be challenging to do, primarily during dire situations. But do choices really matter in Hogwarts Legacy? Here’s what you need to know about this aspect of the game.

Hogwarts Legacy Choices, Explained

Hogwarts Legacy’s choice-based gameplay does not necessarily impact the main storyline significantly because there is only one true ending, regardless of any evil or heroic decisions you previously made. Therefore, those who chose to use Dark Arts spells or “bad” dialogue options won’t be penalized for these interactions and can continue their studies, including the final mission, The House Cup.

On the other hand, there are a few instances where your choices matter, like the selection of your house during the Sorting Hat initiation. For example, every group has its own common room, special quest, and various interactions with fellow students. It all boils down to what faction you prefer, and you can check out our explanation of the best house to get a better idea of what to expect.

One of the most important decisions can be found during Sebastian Sallow’s Relationship quest, allowing you to learn the Unforgivable curses. More specifically, the In the Shadow of Fate mission hugely determines the outcome for a specific character, considering that one selection can prohibit you from talking to them for the rest of Hogwarts Legacy. However, as mentioned before, this narrative does not affect the main questline and is moreso an opportunity to dive into the franchise’s lore.

Even if there is a good or bad conclusion with the opening of the Repository, it still produces the same result, except for individual cutscenes based on your input. Lastly, a few side mission choices can relatively impact the world around you, where NPCs will either commend or degrade you for your endeavors.

That does it for our guide on whether or not choices matter in Hogwarts Legacy. Before you go, you can check out the relevant links below to see even more content about the magical saga.

Related Posts