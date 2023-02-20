Should You Turn in Sebastian During In the Shadow of Fate in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Hogwarts Legacy presents various choices that players can take during their playthrough. Unfortunately, most of these decisions do not have any real impact on the story, but there is one instance where your choice actually matters. During the In the Shadow of Fate quest in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to decide if you want to turn in Sebastian or protect him despite using the unforgivable curses and killing his uncle. If you are conflicted about which path you should take, you have come to the right place because this guide will explain in detail the consequences of each choice.

Hogwarts Legacy In The Shadow of Fate Guide

In the Shadow of Fate side quest will start after you have completed In the Shadow of Relic mission, where Sebastian can teach you Avada Kedavra. The Slytherin student will ask you to meet him in the Undercroft, where he will try to defend his actions and request you to speak with Ominis. Sebastian will leave afterwards and say he is glad he met you regardless of what happens.

You can also talk with Ominis in the Undercroft, and the young wizard will inform you that he intends to report Sebastian to the Headmaster. Although Ominis believes what he is doing is right, the boy is clearly conflicted about sentencing his best friend to a life sentence in Azkaban. This is where you come in. You can support Ominis’ initial decision or try to talk him out of it.

Turning in Sebastian in Hogwarts Legacy

If you decide to turn in Sebastian during In the Shadow of Fate, these events will occur:

Headmaster Black will expel Sebastian from Hogwarts.

Sebastian will not appear during In the Shadow of Friendship quest, and Ominis will take his place.

Sebastian will be imprisoned in Azkaban for the rest of his life.

If you reject Sebastian’s initial offer to learn the unforgivable curses in his questline, you won’t get a second chance to unlock the dark spells.

Not Reporting Sebastian in Hogwarts Legacy

If you choose to convince Ominis not to report Sebastian, these events will happen:

Sebastian will not be expelled, and he will appear during In the Shadow of Friendship quest, where you can inform him that Rookwood cursed his sister.

You can learn the unforgivable curses from Sebastian despite rejecting his first offer.

Although Sebastian’s fate is better if you protect him, he has utterly ruined his relationship with Anne. She believes the guilt of killing their uncle is enough punishment for Sebastian, but she does not wish to see him ever again. Sebastian expresses his regret over his actions but still hopes that his sister will forgive him if he shows her that he has changed.

That’s the end of our guide. Hopefully, this information can help you decide if you want to turn in Sebastian or not during In the Shadow of Fate quest in Hogwarts Legacy. For more Hogwarts Legacy guides, you can check out our other articles below.

