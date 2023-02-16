Who Is Ominis Gaunt in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Each house of Hogwarts Legacy has a diverse set of students who venture with you on quests or ask you for favors around the castle. As for Slytherin, players will meet a few characters from this group, such as Imelda, Ominis, and Sebastian. In this guide, we’ll explain who Ominis Gaunt is in Hogwarts Legacy to give you a better idea of this intriguing individual.

Ominis Gaunt in Hogwarts Legacy Explained

Ominis Gaunt is a student of Hogwarts who is the descendant of Salazar Slytherin. Although his family lineage values purebloods over other kinds, he disagrees with their prejudices and often expresses his resentment towards Salazar’s superiority complex. He was also born blind, and there was, unfortunately, no spell to cure it.

Due to his scarring past, Gaunt is pretty reserved and does not condone the abilities of the Dark Arts, precisely because of a traumatic event in his childhood. Yet, despite his skepticism, he is kind-hearted once his guard is down. Ominis is also Sebastian Sallow’s friend, and Hogwarts Legacy players can go on several adventures with them further in the story.

Being a descendant of Slytherin, it may come as no surprise that Gaunt can speak Parselmouth, as this was previously discussed during Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Furthermore, you can get to know more about him, whether you are Slytherin or not, and discover additional information during Sebastian’s storyline.

That does it for our guide on who Ominis Gaunt is. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our explanation of who Professor Weasley is.

