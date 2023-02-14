Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy gets very creative in its combat, taking advantage of a wide variety of different spells that will help you disarm, disable, or even kill your enemies. You can take those skills to the test with the Dark Arts Battle Arena against waves of opponents, though you’ll have to unlock it first. Here is how to get into the Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy.

Unlocking the Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy

The Dark Arts Battle Arena can only be unlocked for players who preordered Hogwarts Legacy or own the Deluxe or Collector’s editions of the game. It can also be purchased separately later as the Dark Arts Pack if you own just the base game.

Hogwarts Legacy contains several regular Battle Arenas for those without the pack, but the Dark Arts Battle Arena will allow players to use the four Unforgivable Curses alongside the other regular spells against waves of different enemies.

Where Is The Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy

The Dark Arts Battle Arena can be located in the Forbidden Forest, west of Hogsmeade. The icon, shown above, will be made apparent on your map if you own the Dark Arts Pack.

It is represented as a shrine that is initially surrounded by enemies. Once dispatched, you will have to break 10 vases before it will open. The vases are in the local vicinity of the shrine, and casting Revelio will highlight them easier.

