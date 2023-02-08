Destiny 2 Players Aren’t Happy With the Strand Titan; Here Is Why

Destiny 2’s newest Darkness subclass, Strand, has finally been revealed in full by Bungie, and Titan mains are not pleased with the details.

Players have gone to Reddit in revolt, as in an interview with some Bungie Devs by Games Radar, they commented stating that Strand Titan is fulfilling the “Titan Core Fantasy”, as it is primarily a Melee-based subclass, which Titans already have an abundance of.

It isn’t an understatement that Strand Titans are seemingly a re-skin of a Striker Titan, which has been in the franchise since the beta of Destiny 1 in 2013. Of course, while the new Grapple ability is far and away a fantastic addition to the game, it doesn’t change the fact that the rest of the Berserker’s (Strand Titan) abilities involve punching something in some shape or form. With Strand in the picture, this makes five roaming supers that Titans have in their arsenal out of the eight that are available to use.

Needless to say, going into Year 6 of Destiny 2 with yet another Melee-based subclass has left a poor taste in Titan main’s mouths. Bungie has stated they are buffing roaming supers in Lightfall, but they would need to be buffed to a point where even in endgame content like Grandmaster Nightfalls, it would be strong enough to make a difference.

Stasis Titans, at least, aren’t “entirely” Melee-based, as there are plenty of builds that don’t involve punching enemies in the face. Either way, Titan Mains seemingly got the short end of the stick with this latest subclass. However, Lightfall arrives in three weeks, and we imagine we’ll shift our tone when we play it ourselves.

