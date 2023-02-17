Best Hogwarts Legacy Cloaks & Robes

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

For years, the Harry Potter franchise has been known for its school robes as it featured in almost every movie and book cover. That said, it is no surprise that Hogwarts Legacy includes this exemplary garment yet again, allowing players to dress in style as they explore the limitless map. Here’s everything you need to know about the best cloaks and robes in Hogwarts Legacy.

What Are the Best Cloaks & Robes in Hogwarts Legacy?

Although there are many clothing options in Hogwarts Legacy, some go beyond the typical outfits you may have seen before. So, if you want to improve your clothing collection, here are the best cloaks and robes you can wear in the game:

Herodiana’s Cape

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

As the hero of the story, it seems fitting to dress like one with the majestic Herodiana’s Cape once you complete the challenging puzzle-filled mission, The Hall of Herodiana. With this attire, players can dress as if they are in medieval times, especially with the traditional cap and outfit. To see a full overview, you can check out the cape itself, showcasing a plain white design and curved layout:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Fashionable Dress Robes

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Ron Weasley’s Fashionable Dress Robes have returned in Hogwarts Legacy, which first appeared in the popular film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Not only does it allow you to reminisce about the iconic events at the Yule Ball, but you can also boast about the triumph of discovering all of Hogwarts’ secrets.

Tailored Tailcoat

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Another cosmetic that can be earned from the Hogwarts Secrets challenge is the dapper Tailored Tailcoat. If you take a closer look at this attire, you’ll notice that it’s the same suit that Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black wears; therefore, you can pretend that you’re the master of the school, similar to the chaotic journey of The Polyjuice Plot quest with Professor Fig.

Dark Arts Robe

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Although the Dark Arts are prohibited at Hogwarts, you can still join the dark side with this robe, featuring deadly skulls and moving flames. You can also equip the rest of the Dark Arts pack, such as the mask, gloves, hat, outfit, and scarf, to become the ultimate master of the cursed magical arts.

Traditional School Robe

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Sometimes simple is best; at least, that’s the case with the elegant Traditional School Robe that resembles another fashion item from the Harry Potter films. Players will be able to show off their house with pride with the embroidered symbol of their creature, as well as represent Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Relic House Uniform

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Obtaining the Relic House Uniform may be a tricky feat, yet it certainly does prove your scavenger skills by locating all the Daedalian Keys around the castle. In addition, the uniform includes a stunning art design of your specific house to truly express your love for Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Dragonhide Protector’s Cloak

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Those who strive to take down the dark wizards of Hogwarts Legacy should equip the Dragonhide Protector’s Cloak to flaunt their achievement of defeating 10 enemies. It also features a dragon-like fabric on the back of the coat to add more uniqueness to this fashionable item.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Beast Rescuer Robe

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

For beast tamers, you can get the leather Beast Rescuer Robe from the Take the Biscuit quest to advocate your love for magical creatures. On top of that, you’ll let the poachers know that you mean business when it comes to saving these animals from them.

Starry-Eyed Seer’s Cape

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Last but not least is the out-of-this-world Starry-Eyed Seers Cape, displaying multiple stars and a chic navy blue pattern. You can get the full set by finding all the Astronomy Tables, including a stylish scarf and outfit.

All Hogwarts Legacy Cloaks & Robes

For an overall view of the Cloaks and Robes in Hogwarts Legacy, here is a list of all the cosmetics from this collection:

Astral Robe

Astral Mosaic Robe

Athletic House Robe

Authentic Historian’s Uniform

Autumn Festival Coat

Azure Mosaic Robe

Beast Rescuer Robe

Brushed Wool Cape

Burgundy Robe

Celtic Cape

Cerulean Patterned Cloak

Charming House Cloak

Charming School Cloak

Check Crimson Overcoat

Classic Trimmed School Robe

Cobalt Adventure Ensemble

Competitive School Robe

Contemporary School Cloak

Crimson Patterned Robe

Crimson Winter Coat

Crepuscular Cape

Currant Patterned Longcoat

Daring Cloak

Dark Arts Cloak

Dark Arts Robe

Dashing Gray Longcoat

Decorative School Robe

Deluxe House Cloak

Diamond Weave Robe

Distinguished School Cloak

Distinguished School Robe

Dragonhide Protector’s Cloak

Draconic Longcoat

Druid Wolf Cape

Elegant Emerald Robe

Embellished House Cloak

Embossed Tailcoat

Emerald Silk Robe

Fashionable Dress Robes

Flamboyant Cloak

Gallantry Cape

Gardener’s Robe

Geometric House Cloak

Golden Silk Robe

Heraldic Longcoat

Herodiana’s Cape

Hickory Striped Cloak

Highland Explorer Cloak

Hogwarts Regalia Robe

House Fan-Atic School Robe

Illustrious Cloak

Illustrious Emerald Silk Robe

Kraken Cloak

Legendary Cape

Loyal and Kind Cloak

Lucky Leprechaun Overcoat

Luxurious Cloak

Majestic School Robe

Merlin’s Cloak

Mormaer Robes

Mysterious Corduroy Robe

Noblesse Cloak

Olive Patterned Robe

Periwinkle Tailcoat

Poacher Coat

Quidditch Cape

Quidditch Captain’s Cape

Regal Golden Silk Robe

Relic House Uniform

Royal Maroon Coat

Rugged Robe

Runic Robe

Scholar’s Robe

Scholarly Cloak

Shopkeeper’s Coat

Solitarian Cloak

Spider Slayer Armour

Starry-Eyed Seer’s Cape

Steel Blue Robe

Striking Turquoise Cloak

Stylish School Cloak

Sunrise Robe

Tailored Tailcoat

Tanned Cloak

Thief’s Cloak

Top of the Class Cloak

Traditional Check Cloak

Traditional School Robe

Treasure-Seeker’s Longcoat

Twilight Cloak

Two-Tone House Cloak

Velvet House Cloak

Velvet School Robe

Venomous Tentacula Robe

Zonko’s Chief Prankster Coat

Since there are a ton of cosmetics in the game, there may be a few pieces of clothing missing from this list, as many items can be found randomly in chests.

How to Upgrade Cloaks & Robes in Hogwarts Legacy

Those who want to boost the stats of their cloaks or robes can add upgrades and traits to their materials with the Room of Requirement’s Enchanted Loom. You’ll need to gather materials from your animals in the Vivarium by nurturing them, but you can also make the process easier by adding a feeder in their domain.

Some clothing cannot be upgraded due to their preset stats, and you can sell them to any shopkeeper or destroy them.

Best Hogwarts Legacy Cloaks & Robes Mods

If you want to expand your collection, you can check out this list of the best cloaks and robes mods:

Black Beast Robes : To get more color options for the Beast Rescuer Robe, players can download this animalistic wardrobe.

: To get more color options for the Beast Rescuer Robe, players can download this animalistic wardrobe. Improve Dark Arts Deluxe Robes : This mod created by Arbek tweaks the design of the Dark Arts Robes by giving a choice to remove the skulls or flames. You can also find an Assassin’s Creed-inspired layout with various colors.

: This mod created by Arbek tweaks the design of the Dark Arts Robes by giving a choice to remove the skulls or flames. You can also find an Assassin’s Creed-inspired layout with various colors. Dragonhide Protector’s Cloak Black: With this mod, you can change the style of the Dragonhide cloak to a jet-black color pattern.

For more options, you can view our top 10 best PC mods for the game, such as shaders, outfits, and brooms.

That does it for our picks on the best cloaks and robes in Hogwarts Legacy. To see additional content, you can explore the relevant links below, including our best outfits guide.

