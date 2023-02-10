Hogwarts Legacy Daedalian Key Locations: Where to Get All 16 House Tokens

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The Hogwarts student, Nellie Oggsppire, will take you on an adventure where you must search for 16 House Tokens to receive a themed cosmetic and XP points. Each area mandates players to follow a magical item in order to discover the locked cabinets. Here’s everything you need to know about all the Daedalian Key locations in Hogwarts Legacy.

All Daedalian Key Locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Players can talk to Nellie Oggsppire at the Transfiguration Courtyard in the Astronomy Wing to begin the Daedalian Key location quest. However, it should be noted that you will need to learn the Alohomora spell to get to one of the areas, so be sure to learn it before you start the mission.

Astronomy Tower Daedalian Key Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The first objective is relatively simple since the game will provide you with a waypoint to its destination in the Astronomy Tower. After that, players must follow the key until it stops at a locked cabinet near this location’s Floo Flame. Finally, you must slap the object when it is around the center of the keyhole, which may take a few times.

Defence Against the Dark Arts Tower Daedalian Key Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Another Hogwarts Legacy Daedalian Key can be found at the Astronomy Wing’s Defence Against the Dark Arts Tower Floo Flame, where players must travel down the stairs to reach the rhinoceros skeleton (it will be flying around there.) Additionally, you can use Revelio to pinpoint its location easier.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Now it’s time to follow the key up the stairs and take a left by the Defence Against the Dark Arts Classroom Floo Flame. At this point, it will be a straight shot, and you should stumble upon the locked cabinet.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Bell Tower Courtyard Daedalian Key Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

When players reach the Bell Tower Courtyard Floo Flame, they can take a right to go up the stairs and walk through the doorway (where the arrow is pointing):

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Once you enter the room, use Revelio to search for the Daedalian Key.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The item will lead you to the top of the stairs next to a moving portrait:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Bell Tower Courtyard Daedalian Key Location 2

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

In the same room where you found the first Hogwarts Legacy Bell Tower Courtyard key, you can go down the other stairs and follow the pathway until you reach a dragon statue (the item will be right next to it).

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Fortunately, the object won’t travel too far, and players just need to go up the stairs again to get the House Token.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Bell Tower Courtyard Daedalian Key Location 3

The third key at Bell Tower Courtyard is near the dragon statue you previously passed by, where you must go down the hallway and take a right to locate the object.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Then, players can follow it down another hallway and take a left to discover the House Token locked cabinet.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Grand Staircase Tower Daedalian Key Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

While at the Floo Flame destination, take a left and go down two flights of staircases to locate the following key.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Players must travel downwards to pinpoint the House Token locked cabinets above the Grand Staircase Floo Flame.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Great Hall Daedalian Key Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The Great Hall Daedalian Key is near the giant fireplace beside the tables where the Hogwarts students eat.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The object will travel to the left of the Floo Flame, and players can go up the staircase to open the locked cabinet with the House Token.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Great Hall Daedalian Key Location 2

At the same Great Hall Floo Flame, you must go through three large doorways to get to another Daedalian Key in Hogwarts Legacy.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Eventually, you’ll stumble upon the item near one of the main entrances of the game.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

All players must do is travel downwards and search for the locked cabinet next to a boar statue.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Great Hall Daedalian Key Location 3

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The last Daedalian Key Great Hall location is near the Floo Flame destination, where you must go through the other door. After this, players can walk to the entryway to uncover the following key (it will be right next to this entrance):

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Then, you can go down the stairs and head straight across to unlock a House Token locked cabinet.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Library Daedalian Key Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

When you fast-travel to the Library Floo Flame, look to the right to find the key next to some bookshelves.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The object will guide you to the left side of the Library near the Floo Flame.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Potions Classroom Daedalian Key Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The Potions Classroom key location requires players to go down the stairway to pinpoint the House Token locked cabinet quickly.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Central Hall Daedalian Key Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Once you go to the Library Annex’s Central Hall Floo Flame, go down the stairs and take a right at the magical creatures’ statue. From there, players should see the key near some paintings on the wall.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The item will fly across the creatures’ statue and reach the right of the enormous doorway.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Central Hall Daedalian Key Location 2

Instead of traveling downwards at the Central Hall Floo Flame, players must go up the stairs towards the left. During this time, you’ll need to take a right at the stairwell to locate the Daedalian Key in Hogwarts Legacy.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The object will fly back down the area you previously were in with a few moving portraits:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Faculty Tower Daedalian Key Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

After you fast-travel to the South Wing’s Faculty Tower Floo Flame, take a left and go through the door (Mr. Moon is typically here if you haven’t finished his quest).

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

You can spot the locked cabinet once inside, and all you have to do is travel up these stairs to find the key.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Faculty Tower Daedalian Key Location 2

While in the same room of the first Faculty Tower locked cabinet destination, players must travel up a series of stairs until they make it to the Boris The Bewildered statue and the locked cabinet.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

You’ll need to go down the hall of various paintings to locate the key.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Clock Tower Courtyard Daedalian Key Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The last Daedalian Key requires players to use Alohomora on the door to the left of the Floo Flame area.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Those who need help solving this lock can try to mimic this layout:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

When you solve the puzzle, travel up the stairs and turn left to search for the key.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The magical object will go through the entryway to the left, where you must go up another flight of stairs to uncover the last locked cabinet area.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

As a result, players will now have 16 House Tokens, which they can take to their designated common room to claim the Relic House Uniform from the chest. Furthermore, you can talk to Nellie and earn XP points for your level.

That does it for our guide on all the Daedalian Key and House Token locations in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to get Troll Bogeys.

