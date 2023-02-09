How to Get Troll Bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy (Troll Lair Locations)

Troll Bogeys are one of the many different ingredients you’ll need to brew a variety of very handy potions during your time at Hogwarts. They’re also quite possibly the grossest of all the things you’ll need to acquire, but they do come in rather handy, as the Invisibility Potion that they’re used to brew can make combat and sneaking around a heck of a lot easier. In this guide, we’ll run you through all Troll locations in Hogwarts Legacy, so you know where to find Troll Bogeys, we’ll also explain where to buy them, to save you some time when you’re in dire need of the sloppy stuff.

How to Get Troll Bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy

Like many of the different crafting items in Hogwarts Legacy, Troll Bogeys can both be found within the world, or purchased with Galleons if you’d like to save yourself a bit of time.

Buying Troll Bogeys from J. Pippins Potions

Troll Bogeys can be bought from J. Pippins Potions for 100 Galleons (Gold). J. Pippins Potions is found in Hogsmeade’s northwest corner, just before the bridge you cross to reach The Magic Neep. It’s marked on your map with a potion bottle icon.

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

On a single visit, you’ll be able to buy five Troll Bogeys at once.

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

However, if you revisit the store another day, J. Pippin will have resupplied ready for your next purchase.

Troll Lair Locations in Hogwarts Legacy

If you’d rather save your hard-earned Galleons, you’ll want to defeat trolls, which live in various Troll Lair locations around the wizarding world. The following locations are some of the best and fastest places you can visit in order to find Trolls and grab yourself some of those sticky, gooey, bogeys all for yourself:

Northern Area of Feldcroft

Eastern Area of Feldcroft

East of Poidsear Castle Floo Flame in the very south of the map

West of Feldcroft and Rockwood Castle

Troll Lairs can be found on your map by looking for what looks like an upside-down triangle icon with a little cave symbol inside.

What Are Hogwarts Legacy Troll Bogeys Used For?

Troll Bogeys are one of the primary ingredients you’ll need for brewing the Invisibility Potion in the Room of Requirement. In case the name didn’t give it away, this potion can turn you invisible, allowing you to be particularly sneaky when you need to be.

Using an Invisibility Potion with the Petrificus Totalus spell will make for some super stealthy wizarding action.

