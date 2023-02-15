Image Source: WB Games

Besides the magical spells and epic quests, Hogwarts Legacy has a profuse amount of fashionable clothing, allowing players to travel the extensive world in style. Therefore, if you want to doll yourself up, we’ll show you the best Hogwarts Legacy outfits. Additionally, we’ll provide you with details about other garments, upgrades, and modifications created by other players.

What Are the Best Outfits in Hogwarts Legacy?

While the standard Hogwarts school uniforms are excellent choices, a few others stand out from the rest. So, without further ado, here are the best outfits in Hogwarts Legacy.

Legendary Armoured Attire

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Since you are a wielder of ancient magic, you can go along with the theme of medieval times using the Legendary Armoured Attire. Not only will you look ready for battle, but you can also show off your skills, as it only unlocks after you complete six main quests.

Top of the Class Ensemble

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

If you enjoy being a teacher’s pet, you’ll love the Top of the Class Ensemble, which can be acquired by completing four assignments. With this attire, everyone in the castle will see your academic worth, as well as admire your fashionable taste.

Dark Arts Ensemble

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Those who fancy Dark Magic will undoubtedly appreciate this classy jet-black outfit from the Dark Arts Pack. Players can also fully deck their character out with a mask, hat, scarf, and moving skull robe to frighten anyone that goes against them.

Quidditch Captain’s Uniform

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Although Quidditch isn’t a part of Hogwarts Legacy yet, players can still show their love for the sport by completing the Landing Platforms Challenge for the Quidditch Captain’s Uniform, which will vary based on your house. You can even attach the set’s helmet in the Headwear section to truly embody the makings of a captain.

Grey Voyager Garb

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

For courageous adventurers, you can equip the Grey Voyager Garb by purchasing it from Gladrags Wizardwear in Hogsmeade. As stated in the description, this stylish set is great for traveling with its handy satchel and long combat boots.

Spider Slayer Armour

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

As a warrior of the magical arts, you can prepare for battle with the rugged Spider Slayer outfit of Hogwarts Legacy. But, first, players must put their fighting skills to the test by eliminating the fearsome spiders, resulting in the rewards of the Spider Slayer Armour and Spider Slayer Helmet.

Crimson Mystic Ensemble

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The Crimson Mystic Ensemble is one of the rarest outfits of Hogwarts Legacy due to its low spawn rate drop from enemies. But, if you are lucky enough to obtain one of these, you can increase the medieval aspect of the game even further with its elegant gothic design.

All Outfits in Hogwarts Legacy

To see a general overview of garments, you can check out this list of all Hogwarts Legacy outfits:

Invisible Garb

Legendary Armoured Attire

Highland Explorer Grab

Top of the Class Ensemble

Shopkeeper’s Ensemble

Dark Arts Ensemble

Quidditch Captain’s Uniform

Zonko’s Chief Prankster Ensemble

Crossed Wands Champion Garb

Debonair Socialite Ensemble

Treasure-Seeker’s Attire

Ashwinder Outfit

Protector’s Ensemble

Hogwarts Regalia Ensemble

Starry-Seer’s Ensemble

Secret Solver’s Bathing Costume

Herodiana’s Attire

Bubotuber Harvesting Attire

Officer’s Uniform

Mermish Liaison Uniform

Lucky Leprechaun Ensemble

Cobalt Regalia

Plaid Casual School Uniform

Tattersall Casual School Uniform

Tattersall Shirt and Tie School Uniform

Prefect School Uniform

Stylish Casual School Uniform

Stylish Vest School Uniform

Dreamer’s Nightwear

Prefect Vest Uniform

Stylish Midday School Uniform

Decorous Blazer School Uniform

Decorous Jumper School Uniform

Tartan Vest School Uniform

Embroidered Casual Uniform

Autumn Jumper School Uniform

Tartan Blazer School Uniform

Tartan Casual School Uniform

Embroidered Formal Uniform

Wool Jumper Uniform

Slate Jumper Attire

Tenebrous Attire

Midnight Debonair Ensemble

Woodlands Ensemble

Dapper Teal Ensemble

Cream Pinstripe Ensemble

Knitted Jumper Attire

Worn Quidditch Uniform

Duellist Attire

Grey Highland Attire

Russet Motley Garb

Tan Riding Attire

Red Plaid Garb

Grey Motley Garb

Teal Striped Attire

Crimson Mystic Ensemble

Dark Smithing Attire

It should be noted that numerous items can only be acquired from random chests worldwide, so it may take some time to complete your collection. Furthermore, several themed attires can be unlocked through challenges, such as mastering the Dueling Feats or taking down numerous dark wizards.

How to Upgrade Your Outfits in Hogwarts Legacy

Players can upgrade their outfits in Hogwarts Legacy by interacting with the Enchanted Loom, a tool from the Room of Requirement. Once you place your item, you can either enhance or add a trait to boost its stats, as long as you have the necessary resources from your animals in the Vivarium. Those unfamiliar with this concept should note that you must capture and nurture wild beasts in order to gather items, like fur and feathers, for your upgrades.

On the other hand, certain clothing cannot be customized, where players will see ‘Cannot Upgrade’ in its description. You can also destroy unwanted attire in the Gear section or sell materials to any shop owners.

Best Outfit Mods in Hogwarts Legacy

If you want to explore other options, you can check out these unique mods to get a different experience:

Peter Potter : The Marvel and Harry Potter universes have collided with this Spider-Man outfit mod, perfect for fans of both franchises.

: The Marvel and Harry Potter universes have collided with this Spider-Man outfit mod, perfect for fans of both franchises. Trans Flag Scarf : Despite the fact that this mod is purely for the scarf cosmetic, it still pairs well with any outfit, along with showcasing your support for the trans community.

: Despite the fact that this mod is purely for the scarf cosmetic, it still pairs well with any outfit, along with showcasing your support for the trans community. Valerie Jacket for Female Characters: Want to modernize your fashion collection in Hogwarts Legacy? Then, here’s a mod that provides you with several chic outfits in various colors.

Currently, there are a limited amount of mods for the game, given that it has recently been released. Nonetheless, you can check out our top 10 best mods guide to see more exciting features created by the fans.

That does it for our guide on the best outfits of Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including our best brooms guide.

