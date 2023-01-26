Wild Hearts’ Latest Trailer Shows Four Players Taking On a Very Angry Cat

Wild Hearts turned a few heads when it was revealed to be the “next great hunting game” last September. Headed by Koei Tecmo and Omega Force, the latter party well-known for working on Dynasty Warriors and Toukiden, Wild Hearts is shaping up to be more than just the run-of-the-mill Monster Hunter clone it’s been pegged to be.

A new gameplay trailer has just dropped, showcasing Wild Hearts’ four-player co-op being put to the test, as the group fights the ferocious Kemono known as the Golden Tempest. The trailer makes sure to focus on the tools of the trade, and players will need everything they can assemble to take down the most fearsome of beasts.

The main set of tools used to hunt the Kemono are the Karakuri Gadgets: tools created by lost technology capable of transforming into a variety of handy items.

The trailer shows some familiar gadgets, such as the ability to summon a barricade or the helicopter function that allows players to hover over the battlefield. The fight against the Golden Tempest also showcases the cannon used for long-range attacks, the Karakuri Staff, and the Claw Blades for fans of close combat engagements.

Wild Hearts release is rapidly approaching, as players will be able to engage in the next generation of beast hunting on Feb. 17, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Origin, Steam, and Epic Game Store). If the latest trailer gets the hype train going, be sure to check out our preview of Wild Hearts or the below-related articles section for all the hunting news needed.

