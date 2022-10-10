Wild Hearts’ Kemono Aren’t Just Monster Hunter Enemies

When EA and Koei Tecmo announced they’d be making a hunting game, many believed that that title would just be Monster Hunter reskinned, especially after the recent gameplay reveal. The developers behind the game are here to prove that simply isn’t the case.

When asked, “what makes the Kemono unique in Wild Hearts to help them stand out from beasts and monsters in other hunting games,” EA Originals Executive Producer Lewis Harvey had the following to say:

We’ve gone for a real variety of Kemono in this game. As you’ve seen, most of the Kemono in our game are themed around real creatures that you’d expect to see here on planet Earth, rather than dinosaurs or dragons, and other such things. Some of the things that make them more unique in this game is the way they can manipulate the environment around them. The scale of our Kemono is more drastic than we’ve seen in other hunting games. We have much larger Kemono, and we also have some smaller ones that are just as deadly. There’s some great variety of Kemono in the game.

Harvey also went on to explain that the Kemono will also interact and fight with one another naturally as you come upon them in the world, and that there will be some that you fight throughout multiple instances.

Wild Hearts is coming out on Feb. 17, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Origin, Steam, and Epic Game Store). For more info on the game, be sure to search Twinfinite, as we’ve got an official hands-on preview, news on story length, and much more.

