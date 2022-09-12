EA Partners With Koei Tecmo For “Next Great Hunting Game”

The idea of Koei Tecmo and Omega Force working on a new Monster Hunter-like is terrific.

Today a partnership between EA and Koei Tecmo was announced to bring about the “next great hunting game.” For those not well versed in what that means, basically, this partnership will produce a game to rival the Monster Hunter franchise. Before you start to wonder, no, this game is untitled.

This quote was included in a press release accompanying this announcement:

This original IP delivers a truly AAA experience based in fantasy feudal Japan, with more details about this exciting new title coming later this month.

Choosing to announce a game without a title seems to be a current trend, especially after the Amy Hennig Marvel game got a trailer at the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase but not a title.

The game will likely feature sole or majority development from Koei Tecmo’s studio Omega Force. Fans of the Dynasty Warriors series and Musou games in general should understand just what that means. If you’ve played games like Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity or Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, you are very familiar with the work of Omega Force.

This won’t even be the first Monster Hunter-like delivered by Koei Tecmo and Omega Force, either. They created Toukiden: the Age of Demons and Toukiden 2 together. Both games are on the PS4 if you want to see what sort of talent will be behind this new “great hunting game.” Toukiden was originally a PSP and PS Vita exclusive, but a Kiwami release brought it to PS4.

While we don’t know when further news about this upcoming new IP will arrive, we promise to keep our ears to the ground and will let you know when we learn more.

Featured Image Source: EA.

