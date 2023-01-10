The Next Sims 4 Expansion Possibly Set to Reboot a Beloved DLC From 2011

Image Source: Maxis Studios

The Sims 4 official Twitter account has teased a new expansion pack, hinting at a revival of the beloved Generations DLC from a previous game.

The latest post features key artwork for “The Michaelson Reunion,” showcasing a Sims character and a family tree. On top of that, fans received information about an upcoming big update with a diaper icon design, indicating the new infant content that was revealed at the Behind the Sims Summit.

Get familiar with The Sims this season!



Whether you're expecting an update or waiting for a new expansion pack to arrive, it's all relative ✨ pic.twitter.com/aOgywOOqDA — The Sims (@TheSims) January 10, 2023

Maxis Studios also teased two kits with clothing and toothbrush artwork, leading some to believe there will be a bathroom/dentist and fashion update also arriving soon.

Lastly, a community stream will launch on Jan. 31, where Sims players can learn more about the release date for the expansion pack and additional content. A quick look at some of the top comments on this latest Tweet indicates many fans hoping the Generations DLC will return for The Sims 4, especially since the word “relative” hints at a family generations storyline. For those who never played it, The Sims 3 Generations was one of the most popular packs of that particular entry because it expanded the journey of a Sims family with life events and new experiences.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed yet, so we’ll just have to wait and see what comes of the community stream later this month. For more Sims content, be sure to check out an explanation of the game’s Overwolf Mod Program.

