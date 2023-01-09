10 Best Mobile Games like The Sims

Image Source: Maxis

Anyone can agree that The Sims franchise is what set the standard for all the other life simulation games that followed. If you’ve become a fan of the genre since, and you prefer playing on mobile, you may want to explore the best mobile games like The Sims.

We have compiled a list for you, so read on to learn more about them to see which are more up your alley.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

Image Source: Nintendo EPD

A spin-off from the famed Animal Crossing series that’s been made to play using smartphones, Pocket Camp puts you in charge of a campsite. Even if you cannot own a house in this game, you can busy yourself with a ton of other fun activities like gardening, decorating, and interacting with a wide array of characters and NPCs.

If you’re an Animal Crossing fan and need that adorable animal itch scratching on-the-go, Pocket Camp should be a priority download for your mobile device!

Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe

If you enjoy the Cottage Living Expansion Pack of The Sims 4, then you might want to consider playing Stardew Valley on your phone as well. As a farming life simulation game that focuses more on farming, tending to livestock and helping your town rise from the ashes of its currently derelict state, Stardew Valley is a game that’s as deep and complex as you’d like it to be.

Be warned, though, it can be rather compelling, so chances are you’ll end up sinking a ton of time into it on your phone. Least you can show off your snazzy farm to all your friends wherever you find yourself, though!

Avakin Life

Image Source: Lockwood Publishing Ltd

What’s unique about Avakin Life is that it takes more after The Sims Online rather than the newer and more popular base games of the franchise. You begin the game with character creation and then move on to building your own dream house. You can only control your own character and interact with the game’s online community, making it more immersive and realistic.

If you’re looking for a more social spin on The Sims for your mobile device, Avakin Life is definitely one to check out.

Virtual Families 3

Image Source: Last Day of Work

For simmers who love building their own families and creating an intricate web of backstories across all sims in the lineage, Virtual Families 3 is the perfect life simulation mobile game.

Tasked with breathing life back into an old house through decorating, gardening, and raising a child with the perfect partner, the game allows you to make certain decisions that impact your family life.

You’ll even be able to pick a career for your family members and for all of your hard work, your family will send you messages thanking, pleading and praising you for caring for them. Virtual Families 3 is like if Tamagotchis and The Sims had a mobile app baby, and it’s actually pretty darn fun!

Virtual Sim Story: 3D Dream Home And Life

Image Source: Foxie Ventures

This life simulation mobile game is almost exactly like Avakin Life with its online gameplay, except it feels more like the Get To Work expansion pack from The Sims 4 has been added to it. In this game, you can choose your dream career that progresses with every task you accomplish. It also focuses on your journey in taking care of a pet of your choice.

Virtual Villagers Origins 2

Image Source: Last Day of Work

For simmers who have enjoyed and loved playing The Sims 2 Castaway, Virtual Villagers Origins 2 is definitely a mobile game worth checking out. Instead of focusing on the survival of just your created Sims on an island, this game lets you manage a whole settlement of villagers and castaways on a vast island.

This sequel adds crafting to the foundations that its predecessor laid down for it, allowing players to combine two materials to form new, useful items in the crafting hut. Lavastones can also be used to add extra features to individual villagers, and you can even name your little people, too, which helps add a bit of a personal feel to the life sim proceedings. There’s also a bigger emphasis on puzzles here than in The Sims series, but it’s a nice way to mix things up if you’re looking for a little bit more from the life sim gameplay.

Idle Life Sim

Image Source: Digital Things

For fans of The Sims franchise who can no longer find enough time to go on binge-play sessions, Idle Life Sim is the perfect mobile game to download next. With adorable graphics akin to the very popular Animal Crossing, decorating systems, and a career management system that takes after The Sims, it is the best casual game to play during your free time.

You’ll be able to create your avatar, manage the most important decisions in their life like choosing a career and buying a house, and decorate it all to your heart’s content.

Fallout Shelter

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

A spin-off from the famous Fallout franchise by Bethesda Softworks, Fallout Shelter on mobile has been a huge success. The game gives you the task of overseeing and managing one of Vault-Tec’s nuclear shelter vaults in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Grow your expanding vault and ensure the survival of the last of humankind in this life simulation and population management game.

House Flipper

Image Source: Ultimate Games

Ideal for the builders of The Sims franchise, House Flipper allows you to “flip” or renovate houses, as well as buy and sell them for some cash. What makes this game so addicting is the satisfaction you get from turning even the most dilapidated, roach-infested cabins into the warmest, most comfortable, and functional family homes.

While there’s no actual digital people to control in this game, House Flipper is most likely going to appeal to those who really take pride in their interior design skills in The Sims franchise. Plus, who doesn’t like turning a big profit from their hard work? Nobody, that’s who!

Cat Simulator Online

Image Source: Turbo Rocket Games

Have you ever wished to gain more control over your pets in The Sims? If so, Cat Simulator Online should be the next on your list of must-have mobile games. Create your own cat to your liking, raise your own little cat family, and survive the challenges that await you in the concrete jungle of a modern city.

