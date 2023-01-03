NVIDIA Officially Announces RTX 4070 Ti After Weeks of Leaks

Image Source: Nvidia

The 4070 Ti gives you more bang for your buck starting later this week.

During the GeForce Beyond panel at CES 2023, Nvidia pulled back the lid to reveal the 4070 Ti. This new graphics card will take the place of the previously announced 12 GB 4080 card and will be available for purchase starting Thursday, Jan 5.

The 4070 Ti will deliver over 3x the amount of performance compared to the 3090 Ti, delivering 120 FPS in many modern games such as A Plague Tale: Requiem and Warhammer 40K: Darktide on a 1440p monitor. Alongside that hefty boost, DLSS 3 allows for an added boost to the performance, which allows a computer to consume nearly half the power a 3090 Ti would use.

As mentioned earlier, the 4070 Ti is meant to take the place of the canceled 12 GB 4080 graphics card, with many of the specs carrying over from the later card and with a starting point of $799 instead of $899. Expect to take advantage of the below features:

Streaming multiprocessors with up to 83 teraflops of shader power — 2x over the previous generation.

with up to 83 teraflops of shader power — 2x over the previous generation. Third-generation RT Cores with up to 191 effective ray-tracing teraflops — 2.8x over the previous generation.

with up to 191 effective ray-tracing teraflops — 2.8x over the previous generation. Fourth-generation Tensor Cores with up to 1.32 Tensor petaflops — 5x over the previous generation using FP8 acceleration.

with up to 1.32 Tensor petaflops — 5x over the previous generation using FP8 acceleration. Shader Execution Reordering (SER) that improves execution efficiency by rescheduling shading workloads on the fly to better utilize the GPU’s resources. As significant an innovation as out-of-order execution was for CPUs, SER improves ray-tracing performance up to 3x and in-game frame rates by up to 25%.

(SER) that improves execution efficiency by rescheduling shading workloads on the fly to better utilize the GPU’s resources. As significant an innovation as out-of-order execution was for CPUs, SER improves ray-tracing performance up to 3x and in-game frame rates by up to 25%. Ada Optical Flow Accelerator with 2x faster performance allows DLSS 3 to predict movement in a scene, enabling the neural network to boost frame rates while maintaining image quality.

with 2x faster performance allows DLSS 3 to predict movement in a scene, enabling the neural network to boost frame rates while maintaining image quality. Architectural improvements tightly coupled with custom TSMC 4N process technology results in an up to 2x leap in power efficiency.

tightly coupled with custom TSMC 4N process technology results in an up to 2x leap in power efficiency. Dual NVIDIA Encoders (NVENC) cut export times by up to half and feature AV1 support. The NVENC AV1 encode is being adopted by OBS, Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve, Discord and more.

Nvidia also debuted a trailer for the upcoming title, Witchfire.

