Nvidia Announces GeForce RTX 4080 & 4090; DLSS 3 Revealed

Image Source: Nvidia

Nvidia will go even faster with GeForce RTX 4080, 4090, and DLSS 3.

Today, during a keynote from GTC 2022, Nvidia revealed the next generation of its GeForce RTX video cards, the RTX 40XX series.

At the moment, only the 4080 and 4090 have been announced.

The new flagship RTX 4090 will be released on Wednesday, Oct. 12, starting at $1,599.

The RTX 4080 comes with either 16 GB or 12 GB of GDDR6X memory, priced respectively at $1,199 and $899. They’ll both come in November.

The 4090 will require 450W from your power supply and will come with 76 billion transistors, 16,384 CUDA cores and 24GB of high-speed Micron GDDR6X memory. According to Nvidia, it delivers over 100 frames per second at 4K-resolution.

The RTX 4080 16GB has 9,728 CUDA cores, while the 12 GB model has 7,680 CUDA cores.

All models also include the following:

Streaming multiprocessors with up to 83 teraflops of shader power — 2x over the previous generation.

with up to 83 teraflops of shader power — 2x over the previous generation. Third-generation RT Cores with up to 191 effective ray-tracing teraflops — 2.8x over the previous generation.

with up to 191 effective ray-tracing teraflops — 2.8x over the previous generation. Fourth-generation Tensor Cores with up to 1.32 Tensor petaflops — 5x over the previous generation using FP8 acceleration.

with up to 1.32 Tensor petaflops — 5x over the previous generation using FP8 acceleration. Shader Execution Reordering (SER) that improves execution efficiency by rescheduling shading workloads on the fly to better utilize the GPU’s resources. As significant an innovation as out-of-order execution was for CPUs, SER improves ray-tracing performance up to 3x and in-game frame rates by up to 25%.

(SER) that improves execution efficiency by rescheduling shading workloads on the fly to better utilize the GPU’s resources. As significant an innovation as out-of-order execution was for CPUs, SER improves ray-tracing performance up to 3x and in-game frame rates by up to 25%. Ada Optical Flow Accelerator with 2x faster performance allows DLSS 3 to predict movement in a scene, enabling the neural network to boost frame rates while maintaining image quality.

with 2x faster performance allows DLSS 3 to predict movement in a scene, enabling the neural network to boost frame rates while maintaining image quality. Architectural improvements tightly coupled with custom TSMC 4N process technology results in an up to 2x leap in power efficiency.

tightly coupled with custom TSMC 4N process technology results in an up to 2x leap in power efficiency. Dual NVIDIA Encoders (NVENC) cut export times by up to half and feature AV1 support. The NVENC AV1 encode is being adopted by OBS, Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve, Discord and more.

The company also announced DLSS 3, which differs from its predecessors because it renders entire frames relying on AI-powered neural network technology. It requires 40XX series GPUs and it’ll be supported by the following games and applications.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Atomic Heart

Black Myth: Wukong

Bright Memory: Infinite

Chernobylite

Conqueror’s Blade

Cyberpunk 2077

Dakar Rally

Deliver Us Mars

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

F1 22

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch

Frostbite Engine

HITMAN 3

Hogwarts Legacy

ICARUS

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Justice

Loopmancer

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Marauders

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Midnight Ghost Hunt

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Naraka Bladepoint

NVIDIA Omniverse

NVIDIA Racer RTX

PERISH

Portal With RTX

Ripout

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Scathe

Sword and Fairy 7

SYNCED

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

THRONE AND LIBERTY

Tower of Fantasy

Unity

Unreal Engine 4 & 5

Below you can check out a bunch of new videos showcasing the new video cards and tech, including Microsoft Flight Simulator, Cyberpunk 2077, and more.