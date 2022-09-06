Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals “Phantom Liberty” Expansion; “Edgerunners” Update 1.6 Coming Today With Transmog & More

Cyberpunk 2077’s expansion is titled “Phantom Liberty” and received a new trailer, while update “1.6” is coming today.

Today CD Projekt RED hosted another “Night City Wire” livestream providing news and updates about its popular game Cyberpunk 2077.

We start with taking a look at a trailer of the “Edgerunners update,” named after the upcoming anime which premieres this month on Netflix and numbered 1.6.

The patch releases today on all platforms (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC), which also includes a performance mode for Xbox Series S.

The game is getting a minigame titled “Roach Race” an arcade cabinet inspired by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which will also be available on mobile platforms for free and without microtransactions.

The update includes content which ties-in with the anime including a new jacket, a new weapon, and much more. There is a quest that serves to introduce you to the anime content.

Moving on to features, we’re getting the Wardrobe that is basically a transmog feature that lets you set the appearance of every equipment slot, while the ripperdocs will receive new fuctions allowing you to resculpt your character.

Speaking of looks, the update also includes plenty of new and fashionable hairstyles.

Cross-progression will be added to the game, sharing your saved games among all the platforms you have the game for.

You can find patch notes here, albeit the developers mentioned that there are more undocumented changes.

Following update 1.6, there will be more features including an overhaul of the police system, a new gameplay loop for melee, changes to cyberware, and more.

That being said, all new features and content after 1.6 will come only to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. PS4 and Xbox One will get only smaller technical updates to keep things running but will be left behind in terms of content.

Speaking of content, we take the first brief look at “Phantom Liberty,” the upcoming expansion coming in 2023, including the reveal of the title itself.

Interestingly, Keanu Reeves will reprise the role of Johnny Silverhand in the expansion.