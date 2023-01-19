The Merc With a Mouth Arrives in Midnight Suns Via The Good, The Bad, and The Undead

Image Source: Firaxis Games

The first DLC for Marvel’s Midnight Suns has received its official release date, with the Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool, set to come to the strategy game on Jan. 26, 2023. The game made the announcement through the trailer “The Good, The Bad, and The Undead” on its official YouTube channel.

The DLC, which is included with the game’s season pass, will not only have a new playable character complete with his own set of cards but is also set to include some key new features to the base game. These include brand new story missions, new enemies to face in combat, one of whom looks to be a new variation of the HYDRA Mystic enemies, and a new Abbey upgrade called the Food Truck.

Of course, the DLC will also make Deadpool an interactable character at the Abbey, with the trailer teasing a few outfits for the mercenary, including the character’s swim trunks. Not to mention that Deadpool also teases that there will be vampires other than Blade within the DLC. The trailer certainly focused much more on the zaniness of the character, so fans will have to wait and see how exactly the DLC’s story and Deadpool come into play regarding the game’s overall narrative.

Deadpool is only the first DLC character, as there are set to be at least four different DLC packs, with the three others featuring Venom, Storm, and Morbius. How exactly Deadpool will fit in with the rest of the roster remains to be seen; however, Midnight Suns fans will get their answer relatively soon, as the DLC will be released sometime on Jan. 26.

