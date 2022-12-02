Heroism & Heroic Cards in Midnight Suns, Explained

Image Source: 2K Games

In a turn-based strategy experience like Marvel’s Midnight Suns, there are plenty of systems to get used to if you want to achieve victory against the cohorts of Hydra. While the setup of your team is important, so is ensuring that their unique decks are designed for the most effective fighting approach. The key to that is Attacks, Skills, and Heroics. In this guide, we will run through just what Heroism and Heroic cards are in Marvel’s Midnight Suns so that you can be better prepared.

What Is Heroism in Midnight Suns?

Heroism is an important resource that can be earned and utilized during battle. Without Heroism, players will be unable to play the more powerful and decisive Heroic cards.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Heroism can be earned by using Attack or Skill cards that have a positive number at the bottom left corner. Each play will grant a set number of Heroism, which can then be used to play Heroic cards. If you wish to unleash any of the Environmental attacks in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, those will require a Heroism cost as well. Your total Heroism at any given time can be seen in the bottom right corner.

What are Heroic Cards in Midnight Suns

Described as “powerful and decisive,” Heroic cards are definitely that. These are your high-damage cards, which usually bring with them a host of other benefits that can turn the tide of battle in a turn.

Think Iron Man’s Air Superiority, which damages every single enemy on the field and can be redrawn to enhance its damage, or Captain Marvel’s Photon Beam, which damages and taunts every enemy hit in a line. If you want to end the fight with Hydra quickly, Heroic cards are your best bet.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

How to Use Heroic Cards in Midnight Suns

As mentioned earlier, playing Heroic cards whenever you can makes you more effective in combat. However, you will need to build up your Heroism first. With a maximum cap of 10 Heroism, it would be wise to expend Heroism so you do not waste any that is generated with the more common Attack and Skill cards.

As long as you have the required Heroism, you can select a Heroic card to play. With three card plays as the standard, there is definitely much you can do with some smart planning and positioning of your heroes.

Now that you are caught up with what Heroism and Heroic cards are in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Hydra better watch out. If you require more help with the game, be sure to check out the related content below, or search Twinfinite for everything else.

