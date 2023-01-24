Genshin Impact’s Five Yakshas Come to Life With New Year Woodblock Prints

Image Source: Genshin Impact YouTube channel

In celebration of the Chinese New Year, HoYoverse has collaborated with Yang Naidong, Representative Provincial Inheritor of the National Intangible Cultural Heritage Project, to create expertly crafted New Year woodblock prints of the five mystical Yakshas. These powerful beings were introduced during the Genshin Impact Story Quest for Xiao, who is the group’s only survivor after the others perished in the great Archon War.

Genshin Impact fans will hear the familiar musical composition from the game as they watch the artist’s designing procedure, featuring the melodic Liyue Harbor main theme. During this time, Yang explains the woodblock prints three-step procedure: drafting, carving, and printing.

For those unfamiliar with the five Yakshas’ of Genshin Impact, their origins began in the ancient times when sinister creatures reigned supreme in the Liyue region until Rex Lapis, God of Contracts, developed an ultimate group to destroy the demons. But unfortunately, the violence and darkness they endured corrupted them, and they ultimately turned against each other.

Even if the Yakshas have met their demise, their tales live on in both the game and now the New Year woodblock prints. Of course, you’ll still have the opportunity to play as the formidable Xiao, the last remaining member, and Rex Lapis, also known as the Geo Archon Zhongli.

Currently, there isn’t a shop selling these art pieces, but viewers can undoubtedly appreciate the detailed process and the breathtaking final product of Genshin Impact’s ancient team.

