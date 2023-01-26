Destiny 2 Lightfall Is Going to Make the Game’s Economy Much More Accessible

Bungie keeps announcing W after W for Destiny 2’s upcoming Lightfall DLC. In a new post, they announced a series of economic changes in Season 20, which are amazingly user-friendly.

Starting in Season 20, Zavala will join the rest of the Vendors with a focus on Vanguard weapons and armor. However, this list now extends to Nightfall weapons, including their Adept versions. If you’ve previously acquired these weapons before you’ll be able to by them for 1 Vanguard Engram, 10,000 Glimmer, and 50 Legendary Shards. The deals keep getting better though.

Starting in Season 20, you’ll also be able to use Vendor Engrams to focus on legacy gear. Legacy gear includes weapons and armor Bungie has previously removed from the game. A prime example being able to focus on weapons like Reed’s Regret from Trials of Osiris, which was removed at the beginning of Season 19. This is a fantastic change for both new and veteran players, as they’ll be able to purchase armor an weapons that were in previous Seasons that they might have missed.

Finally, Ada-1 will now be selling legacy shaders that have yet to be available to earn since before Beyond Light. This includes popular shaders like Bergusian Night, which was only available to earn from Season of the Forge. Another great update, as every Guardian knows fashion is the true endgame experience. Overall, another fantastic set of changes is coming in the Lightfall DLC that only adds to our hype. We’re excited to see what else Bungie has in store as we approach the release.

