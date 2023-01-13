Unwavering Duty LMG: How To Get & What the God Roll Is in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie

Season 19 is in full swing in Destiny 2, and to make things better, Trials of Osiris has returned with new loot for Guardians to chase down. This includes a brand new Trials of Osiris-themed Light Machine Gun, the first one released since the first Destiny game, known as Unwavering Duty. With that in mind, players are hungry to know how to acquire one properly. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Unwavering Duty LMG & what the God Roll for it is in Destiny 2.

How To Obtain The Unwavering Duty In Destiny 2

As one would expect, you need to play Trials of Osiris in order to obtain the Unwavering Duty LMG. There are two ways to acquire it correctly, and the first would be to have one drop from a Trials Engram. You can earn a Trials Engram by increasing your Trials of Osiris Rank, which can be done by winning and securing kills during matches. Upon each rank up, an Engram will be waiting for you at Saint-14 in the Tower.

The second method will be to buy one directly from Saint-14 after you acquire it the first time. This method will mainly be used for when you are trying to find the “God Roll” for the gun. However, it’s costly, so make sure to stock up on Glimmer and Legendary Shards ahead of time before buying multiple copies.

What Is The God Roll For The Unwavering Duty? Answered

Before hunting for the God Roll, you should know what exactly it is. The Unwavering Duty LMG is obtained by playing PVP but will mainly be used for PVE activities with its perk pool. The God Roll you should be looking for is Ambitious Assasin and Cascade Point.

Cascade Point, a new perk introduced in Season 19, will increase the weapon’s Rate of Fire after landing final blows or precision hits on enemies. On the other hand, Ambitious Assassin will overflow the magazine when you get multiple kills in a row with the gun. These two perks work like a machine when in unison, as when Cascade Point increases the Rate of Fire, you’ll be able to mow down waves of enemies while never having to reload, thanks to Ambitious Assassin. As far as Solar LMGs go, this weapon might be the best in the game currently.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Unwavering Duty LMG in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guide, like how to fix the Guitar error or when Grandmaster Nightfalls return in Season 19.

