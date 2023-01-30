Another Fortnite X Dragon Ball Super Event Brings Anime’s Most Popular Characters Back to the Island

Image Source: Epic Games

It hasn’t been that long since the Fortnite x My Hero Academia crossover, but the battle royale giant isn’t going to rest on just that for this season. Despite the fact that the last Dragon Ball Super crossover was only a handful of months ago, Fortnite is already raring to go another round with everyone’s favorite Saiyans. The event will start on Jan. 31, with an unknown ending date.

There haven’t been any big details revealed, but there is plenty of room to guess what might happen. It’s unlikely there will be another Goku or Vegeta skin available, seeing as we got those along with every major transformation.

Instead, it looks like this will focus on the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film. There is only the official announcement tweet to go off of, but it shows a jet resembling the one belonging to the Red Ribbon Army that Piccolo pilots at one point.

If it is based on the events in Super Heroes, the new skins available will likely be just for Gohan and Piccolo, as Goku and Vegeta were largely absent from the film.

Undoubtedly, the Kamehameha will return, and the screams of players using it will ring out across every match once again. However, there is also the chance we will also get a Piccolo-based Mythic item this time around, maybe in relation to his Special Beam Cannon signature move.

The last Dragon Ball Super crossover allowed players a whole prize track ending with a Shenron Glider, so it’s possible this might also be done to that same extensive level.

