Which Original Yu-Gi-Oh Character Are You? Take this Quiz To Find Out!

If you grew up on the playground with Dark Magician and Blue-Eyes White Dragon, then you likely have some fond memories of the original Yu-Gi-Oh anime. And now you can finally find out which iconic Yu-Gi-Oh character you’re most like with this quiz.

Whether you’re the king of games or just another third-rate duelist, you have an important role to play. Maybe you can’t be as skilled of a duelist as Yami or as smart as Kaiba. But Tristan and Tea still have fantastic qualities that make them unbeatable as friends.

It’s important to note that this quiz will only cover the first two major arcs (Duelist Kingdom and Battle City) of the original Yu-Gi-Oh series since they contain arguably the most iconic characters. That means you won’t see any characters from the virtual world arc or any characters exclusive to the seasons following Battle City.

Once your fate is determined by this Yu-Gi-Oh character quiz, don't forget to share your results in the comments and on social media.

(All images via Konami Cross Media NY)

Which Original Yu-Gi-Oh! Character Are You Most Like? Take This Quiz To Find Out! What is your favorite Duel Monsters card? Blue-Eyes White Dragon Dark Magician Machine King Winged Dragon of Ra Time Wizard Attention! What matters most to you? Friendship My past experiences Family Living up to expectations My super strength AMERICA! What is your favorite color? Green Red Pink Purple Blue Black How good are you at children's card games? I'm the best I'm good but not quite the best I'm not very good ATTENTION DUELISTS! MY HAIR DOESN'T GIVE ME THE ABILITY TO WIN CHILDREN'S CARD GAMES. Battle City or Duelist Kingdom? Battle City Duelist Kingdom How do you prefer to resolve conflicts? My fists By playing a children's card game Paying your problems to go away Dance off! Lying your way out of the situation How would you describe your friends? Very open and supportive Very obedient They're a bunch of goons Friends? All I need is my bro They're nice, but we're not very close Which one of these beliefs speaks to you? The heart of the cards My voice/hair gives me super strength/lets me defy gravity The power of friendship It's better to be successful than well-liked The ends justify the means What kind of card is your favorite? Spell Trap Monster Ritual Fusion Which Millennium Item listed below is your favorite? Puzzle Rod Eye Necklace Ring

