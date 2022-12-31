Where to Get Nasty Plot TM 140 in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Technical Machines, or TMs, are an invaluable resource for teaching your Pokemon powerful moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. One in particular that you should be on the lookout for is TM 140, also known as Nasty Plot, which greatly improves a Pokemon’s Special Attack by two stages. If you’d love to teach your Pokemon the move, we’re here to help with a guide on where to get Nasty Plot TM 140 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nasty Plot TM 140 Locations

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are three ways to obtain Nasty Plot.

The first and easiest method is to pick TM 140 up in Area Zero, which acts as Scarlet and Violet’s post-game area. Once you’ve gained access to Area Zero, there’s a plot in the mountains just outside Research Station 2 with a copy of Nasty Plot. Climb the cliff behind Research Station 2, then look to your left and climb the following ledge. It’s on the ground, by a small boulder.

The second way to get TM 140 is to attend every History course at the academy in Mesagoza and complete a quest for the subject’s teacher Ms. Raifort. You can attend History classes by speaking to the receptionist at the school’s entrance and selecting the History option. If you’re struggling to clear the tests for the History classes, we’ve got a guide covering every answer for the school’s Midterms. After clearing out the History classes, you can visit Ms. Raifort in the Staff Room during office hours to receive a quest involving the capture of the four Treasures of Ruin.

Spoiler Alert: they’re all level 60 Legendary Pokemon, locked behind gateways. Freeing them means finding glowing stakes of matching color, such as Blue Stakes, Green Stakes, Purple Stakes, and Yellow Stakes. After they’re captured, Ms. Raifort will give you TM 140 Nasty Plot as a reward.

How to Craft Nasty Plot TM 140 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The third and final method is to craft TM 140 Nasty Plot at one of the many TM Machines scattered throughout the game. You’ll need a single copy to unlock the ability to craft more though, so this option is only available after completing one of the other two methods listed above.

To create another TM 140 Nasty Plot, you’ll need the following materials and resources:

5000 League Points

x3 Meowth Fur

X3 Spiritomb Fragment

X3 Tatsugiri Scales

And with that, you have everything you need to know on the location of Nasty Plot TM 140 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more related content, add another useful TM to your collection by learning how to craft TM 073 Drain Punch. It might also be worth your time to capture a few pseudo-Legendary Pokemon.

