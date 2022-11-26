Where to Find All Yellow Stakes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet (Icerend Shrine)
You won’t regret unlocking the Shrine.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s open world is full of mysteries, one of which is the yellow Ominous Stakes scattered throughout it, and you’re probably wondering what happens when you find all the stakes. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find the yellow stakes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
All Yellow Stake Locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
It’s best if you beat the game before finding all the shrines so you’ll have a fully upgraded ride Pokemon and a team at high enough levels to catch the legendary Pokemon.
The Cortondo Stake Location
This stake is located near the Open Sky Titan battle, and the best way to get there is to fly to Alfornada and head northwest. If you can’t see windmills, you’re headed in the wrong direction.
The Team Star Stake Location
This Stake is located by the Dark Crew’s Team Star base in West Province (Area One) on a small elevated piece of land. You can fly to the watchtower if you’ve been there before, otherwise fly to the Pokemon Center nearby and climb up by the tower.
The Ledge Stake
This stake is near the west Paldean Sea, and the West Province (Area One) – Central Pokemon Center is the best fly point. Drop down from the rocky terrain down the path from the Pokemon Center and glide to this ledge.
The Pokeball Land Stake Location
This stake is located in West Province (Area One) on a piece of land that looks like a Pokeball. You’ll have to climb to the top of a waterfall to collect this stake.
The Cave Stake
This stake is inside a cave not far from Cortondo with a pizza delivery guy on one end. You may have stumbled upon this one while heading to Alfornado for the first time.
The Great Crater of Paldea Stake Location
This stake is found between Cascaraffa and The Pokemon League by following the outline of the Great Crater of Paldea.
The Cascarrafa Gym Stake
This Stake is behind a tree across the river from the Cascarrafa Gym, so you’ll want to ride to the top tier of the city.
The Waterfall Stake
This stake is near the second in a series of three waterfalls that starts high above Alfornado. The fastest way to get there is to glide down from the spring that feeds all the waterfalls.
Icerend Shrine
The West Province (Area One) – Central Pokemon Center is the best fly spot for the Icerend Shrine. Head towards the coast and keep to the higher cliffs. You’ll encounter a trainer named Maya the Student who says something along the lines of “Gee, I wonder where the Shrine is.” Drop down one ledge from there to find the shrine.
