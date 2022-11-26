Where to Find All Yellow Stakes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet (Icerend Shrine)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s open world is full of mysteries, one of which is the yellow Ominous Stakes scattered throughout it, and you’re probably wondering what happens when you find all the stakes. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find the yellow stakes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

All Yellow Stake Locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

It’s best if you beat the game before finding all the shrines so you’ll have a fully upgraded ride Pokemon and a team at high enough levels to catch the legendary Pokemon.

The Cortondo Stake Location

This stake is located near the Open Sky Titan battle, and the best way to get there is to fly to Alfornada and head northwest. If you can’t see windmills, you’re headed in the wrong direction.

The Team Star Stake Location

This Stake is located by the Dark Crew’s Team Star base in West Province (Area One) on a small elevated piece of land. You can fly to the watchtower if you’ve been there before, otherwise fly to the Pokemon Center nearby and climb up by the tower.

The Ledge Stake

This stake is near the west Paldean Sea, and the West Province (Area One) – Central Pokemon Center is the best fly point. Drop down from the rocky terrain down the path from the Pokemon Center and glide to this ledge.

The Pokeball Land Stake Location

This stake is located in West Province (Area One) on a piece of land that looks like a Pokeball. You’ll have to climb to the top of a waterfall to collect this stake.

The Cave Stake

This stake is inside a cave not far from Cortondo with a pizza delivery guy on one end. You may have stumbled upon this one while heading to Alfornado for the first time.

The Great Crater of Paldea Stake Location

This stake is found between Cascaraffa and The Pokemon League by following the outline of the Great Crater of Paldea.

The Cascarrafa Gym Stake

This Stake is behind a tree across the river from the Cascarrafa Gym, so you’ll want to ride to the top tier of the city.

The Waterfall Stake

This stake is near the second in a series of three waterfalls that starts high above Alfornado. The fastest way to get there is to glide down from the spring that feeds all the waterfalls.

Icerend Shrine

The West Province (Area One) – Central Pokemon Center is the best fly spot for the Icerend Shrine. Head towards the coast and keep to the higher cliffs. You’ll encounter a trainer named Maya the Student who says something along the lines of “Gee, I wonder where the Shrine is.” Drop down one ledge from there to find the shrine.

That’s everything we have on where to find the yellow Ominous Stakes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like Scovillain’s weaknesses, unlocking more sandwich recipes, and how to find Baxcalibur.

