How To Craft TM 073 Drain Punch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Crafting TMs, also known as Technical Machines, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is one of the most effective methods to teach Pokemon new moves. The game features a multitude of TMs, with one being TM 073 Drain Punch, which is a fighting type that only fighting-type Pokemon can learn. When the critter uses the move, the user attacks with an energy-draining punch, and the HP is restored by up to half the damage taken by the target. Here’s how to get the Drain Punch TM 073 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How Do You Craft TM 073 Drain Punch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

To craft TM 073 Drain Punch, you must first beat the leader of Team Star Fairy Crew to unlock its recipe. After meeting the condition, you’ll need the following materials to forge TM 073 Drain Punch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

x8,000 League Points

x5 Croagunk Poison

x2 Mankey Fur

x3 Crabrawler Shell

Once you have these items, go to any Pokemon Centre in the world and interact with the TM machine. At this point, select the option to craft TMs and scroll down to find TM 073. Finally, press the interaction button to craft it.

Where To Find TM 073 Drain Punch Crafting Materials

League Points: The currency can be acquired at the Technical Machine at any Pokemon Center. When you interact with the machine, you can select the option you want to exchange materials for LP. Then, exchange the materials you have to earn league points.

: To obtain Croagunk Poison, you need to defeat Croagunk and its evolution, Toxicroak, at Casseroya Lake, South Province (Area Five), and West Province (Area Two). Mankey Fur: Defeat Mankey in a Raid Battle to get Mankey Fur. However, it’s worth noting that you won’t get any if you are fighting Mankey when it’s an enemy Trainer’s Pokemon.

Defeat Mankey in a Raid Battle to get Mankey Fur. However, it’s worth noting that you won’t get any if you are fighting Mankey when it’s an enemy Trainer’s Pokemon. Crabrawler Shell: Easiest way to collect Crabrawler Shells is by clearing out the groups of Crabrawler and their evolutions at East Province (Area One), Glaseado Mountain, and West Province (Area One).

TM 073 Drain Punch Effect & Stats

The user attacks with an energy-draining punch. The user’s HP is restored by up to half the damage taken by the target.

Category – Fighting + Physical

– Fighting + Physical Accuracy – 100

– 100 Power – 75

– 75 Power Points (PP) – 16

That’s everything you need to know about crafting TM 073 Drain Punch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as how to evolve Shroodle into Grafaifai and Flittle into Espathra.

