Where To Find All Purple Stakes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet (Grasswither Shrine)

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Collect all the purple stakes of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to open the Grasswither Shrine.

As you explore the Paldea region of Scarlet and Violet, you’ll encounter several colorful stakes that can open the gateways to shrines. One, in particular, is the Grasswither Shrine, which is the home of a Legendary Pokemon. So, if you want to catch this mighty creature, we’ll show you where to find all the purple stakes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

All Purple Stake Locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players can collect eight purple stakes to unlock the gateway to the Grasswither Shrine of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, it would be best if you had all of Miraidon/Koraidon’s traveling abilities to access certain places in the Paldea region. Furthermore, those who want to capture the Legendary Pokemon must have Level 60 team members in their party.

Here are all the purple stake locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Purple Stake Location 1

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The first purple stake of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is in Artazon. You can quickly access this area by flying to the Artazon (West) Pokemon Center and going up the rocky hill:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Purple Stake Location 2

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The next purple stake is in-between East Province (Area One) and South Province (Area Three). You’ll be able to see this tool at the edge of this cliff:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Purple Stake Location 3

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The following purple stake isn’t too far from the second location, but you can still fly to the Pokemon Center in South Province (Area Three) to make the process easier. Once players reach this destination, they must follow a pathway to go up this rocky terrain:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Purple Stake Location 4

Screenshot via Twinfinite

A purple stake can be found in South Province (Area Five) near the edge of the cliffs. You’ll be able to fly to the Pokemon Center in Mesagoza (South) and make your way to the tool, which is next to a dam:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Purple Stake Location 5

Screenshot via Twinfinite

To get to the fifth purple stake of Scarlet and Violet, you can fly to the Pokemon Center in Los Platos (East). Then, players can use the climbing ability from the False Dragon Titan to go above the establishment and obtain this item:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Purple Stake Location 6

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Players can acquire another purple stake in South Province (Area Five) on top of a mountain. During this time, you can either use Miraidon/Koraidon’s climbing skills or simply run up to the highest point:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Purple Stake Location 7

Screenshot via Twinfinite

One of the last purple stakes is on top of a mountain near a pond in Los Platos. You can fly to the Pokemon Center in Los Platos (East) again to reach this item’s destination:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Purple Stake Location 8

Screenshot via Twinfinite

If you want to acquire the final purple stake of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you must fly to the Pokemon Center in South Province (Area Five). Then, players can head towards South Province (Area One) to pick up the tool (by another pond):

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Where To Find the Grasswither Shrine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Grasswither Shrine isn’t too far from the last purple stake location. At this point, players must jump off the hill in South Province (Area One) to reach the gateway:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

You’ll be able to see the doorway to the Legendary Pokemon’s shrine, as shown here:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

After players open this gateway, they can battle and capture a Level 60 Wo-Chien. It may be challenging to catch this Pokemon, so try to use Poke Balls, like Great Ball and Ultra Ball, to make the experience more accessible.

That does it for our guide about where to find all purple stakes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you want to catch more Legendary Pokemon, you can view our blue and green stakes guides. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Scarlet and Violet content.

Related Posts