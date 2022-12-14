How to Get Spicy Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Who doesn’t like a bit of spice in their food?
Among the best ingredients in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the various types of Herba Mystica such as Spicy Herba Mystica. Throwing it into sandwiches is essential if you want to earn some of the strongest Meal Powers in the game. If you want to get your hands on some spicy herbs, here’s how to get Spicy Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Where to Find Spicy Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Depending on where you are in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you might have a long road ahead of you. In order to obtain Spicy Herba Mystica again, after Arven used it for making delicious sandwiches, is by challenging and winning 5 Star and 6 Star Tera Raids, which cannot be unlocked until after the game is beat.
Furthermore, only certain Pokemon in 5 and 6 Star Tera Raids have a chance to drop it, with 6 Star Tera Raids having the highest chance. With the help of Poke Portal and Serebii, down below is a list of Pokemon that you can search for to obtain Spicy Herba Mystica.
5 Star Tera Raids
- Abomasnow
- Amoonguss
- Annihilape
- Arcanine
- Baxcalibur
- Blissey
- Bombirdier
- Brambleghast
- Braviary
- Breloom
- Ceruledge
- Cetitan
- Dondozo
- Dragonite
- Drifblim
- Eelektross
- Falinks
- Flapple
- Gallade
- Garchomp
- Gengar
- Glalie
- Grimmsnarl
- Gyarados
- Hariyama
- Haxorus
- Honchkrow
- Indeedee
- Kingambit
- Krookodile
- Luxray
- Mabosstiff
- Mudsdale
- Palafin
- Passimian
- Revavroom
- Salamence
- Scizor
- Scyther
- Slaking
- Staraptor
- Tauros
- Tsareena
- Tyranitar
6 Star Tera Raids
- Amoonguss
- Annihilape
- Baxcalibur
- Blissey,
- Bombirdier
- Breloom
- Ceruledge
- Cetitan
- Dondozo,
- Dragonite
- Farigiraf
- Flareon
- Gallade
- Garchomp
- Gyarados
- Haxorus
- Heracross
- Kingambit
- Leafeon
- Lycanroc
- Mabosstiff
- Pawmot
- Pincurchin
- Revavroom
- Salamence
- Scizor
- Staraptor
- Tauros
- Tyranitar
- Vaporeon
Once you’ve got your hands on some Spicy Herba Mystica, it can be used in crafting the best sandwiches in the game and you’ll definitely want to stockpile as many as possible if you’re going shiny hunting.
There you have it: everything you need to know on how to get Spicy Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Of course, this isn’t the only kind of special ingredient you can find—there’s also Salty Herba Mystica which has its own special properties and uses. Either way, Meal Powers are a great way to capture Pokemon like Pseudo-Legendaries.
